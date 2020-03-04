Canada cuts rate 50 bps and ready to cut more if needed

Canada’s central bank followed the U.S. Federal Reserve and lowered its benchmark target for the overnight rate by 50 basis points to 1.25 percent, saying economic growth in the first quarter of 2020 will be weaker than expected and it “stands ready to adjust monetary policy further if required to support economic growth and keep inflation on target.”
Until today, the Bank of Canada (BOC) had bucked the global trend toward easier monetary policy by maintaining its rate since raising it in October 2018.
“While markets continue to function well, the Bank will continue to ensure that the Canadian financial system has sufficient liquidity,” BOC said, adding it was continuing to monitor economic and financial conditions in coordination with other Group of 7 central banks and authorities.
The rate cut was widely expected following the Fed’s unscheduled easing on March 3 and in January BOC had not only lowered its outlook for growth in the near term but also dropped language of rates being appropriate and said it was watching closely to see if the recent slowdown was more persistent than forecast.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
“It is becoming clear that the first quarter of 2020 will be weaker than the bank had expected,” BOC said, adding business investment does not appear to be recovering as expected while economic activity is also being dampened by rail line blockades, teacher strikes and winter storms.
In January BOC estimated 0.3 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2019, and said today data showed this was the actual rate, and 1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020.
For the full year, BOC has forecast 1.6 percent growth, steady from 2019’s 1.6 percent, and 2.0 percent growth in 2021.
Canada’s inflation rate ticked up to 2.4 percent in January from 2.2 percent in the previous two months and while the output gap had widened in recent months, BOC said core measures were still around its target of 2.0 percent and the rise in January was due to temporary factors.
Canada’s dollar fell further in response to the rate cut to 1.34 to the U.S. dollar, down from 1.31 at the start of the year.
The Bank of Canada released the following statement: