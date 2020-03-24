24 Mar

Can Gold Breakout To The Upside?

March 24, 2020

By Orbex

The precious metal made solid gains on Monday, rising close to 3% intraday.

The gains came as the Fed announced its open-ended asset purchases.

Technically, the rebound is, however, met with a hidden bearish divergence.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





This means that price action could give back the gains rather quickly.

On the contrary, if XAUUSD forms a base near 1534, we expect further gains to come thereafter.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Metals
Reality Check on Trading Equities & Precious Metals Mar 24, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - As you may or may not know, the markets have a way of making it extremely difficult to trade in general almost all of the time if you do not have a trading plan. One of the ways…
Part II – We Are Concerned About The Real Estate Market Mar 24, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - In this second part of our research into the potential collateral damage, the Covid-19 global virus event may cause in the housing and commercial real estate markets, we want to start by sharing some information that severe cracks…
The Coming Global Coronavirus Contraction Mar 23, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Despite China’s success in containment, the novel coronavirus is exploding in the US and Europe. The contraction will shake economies, politics and governments worldwide. As the accumulated confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) continue to…