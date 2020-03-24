Can Gold Breakout To The Upside?

By Orbex
The precious metal made solid gains on Monday, rising close to 3% intraday.
The gains came as the Fed announced its open-ended asset purchases.
Technically, the rebound is, however, met with a hidden bearish divergence.
This means that price action could give back the gains rather quickly.
On the contrary, if XAUUSD forms a base near 1534, we expect further gains to come thereafter.
