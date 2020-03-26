Biopharma to Accelerate Alzheimer Trial Completion

The upcoming catalysts for Axsome Therapeutics and the effects of COVID-19 on its clinical activities are discussed in an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In a March 20 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Ram Selvaraju reported that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM:NASDAQ) is speeding up completion of the ADVANCE-1 Phase 2/3 trial of AXS-05 in patients with Alzheimer’s disease agitation. Also, “Axsome shares remain undervalued and an even more attractive entry point may have presented itself due to the recent market downturn,” he added.

The biopharma’s current share price is about $62.52 per share. In comparison, H.C. Wainwright’s target price on the company is $200.

The purpose of Axsome Therapeutics accelerating completion of ADVANCE-1 is to keep the participants, a group at high risk from COVID-19, safe and ensure the study’s integrity. The U.S.-based firm decided to proceed in this manner following the just released Guidance on Conduct of Clinical Trials of Medical Products during COVID-19 Pandemic by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. At this point, more than 90% of enrolled patients are estimated to have finished the study.

Consequently, the topline results for ADVANCE-1 are expected in early Q2/20, perhaps even in April, as opposed to Q3/20 previously.

Selvaraju noted that Axsome Therapeutics does not have any study enrollments or randomizations planned for the next several months. As such, it will not experience possible disruptions to its clinical program resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The company may start one or more clinical trials much later in 2020 if and when the COVID-19 crisis may have abated.

Also, if the firm’s clinical activities this year end up being fewer than expected, this could translate to a lower cash burn, Selvaraju pointed out.

Data also are expected in the near term from the INTERCEPT study with AXS-07 and the STRIDE-1 trial with AXS-05. “The fact that ADVANCE-1 could generate data within only a few weeks of INTERCEPT and STRIDE-1 provides even greater incentive to own the stock,” commented Selvaraju.

