Bank of England cuts rate 50 bps, launches loan scheme

FPC releases the UK Countercyclical Capital Buffer

To support further the ability of banks to supply the credit needed to bridge a potentially challenging period, the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) has reduced the UK countercyclical capital buffer rate to 0% of banks’ exposures to UK borrowers with immediate effect. The rate had been 1% and had been due to reach 2% by December 2020.

The FPC expects to maintain the 0% rate for at least 12 months, so that any subsequent increase would not take effect until March 2022 at the earliest.

Although the disruption arising from Covid-19 could be sharp and large, it should be temporary. Such economic disruption should have less of an impact on the core banking system than recent stress tests run by the Bank have shown the system can withstand. Those stress tests demonstrated that banks would be able to continue to lend to businesses and households even while absorbing the effects of substantial, prolonged economic downturns in both the UK and the global economies, as well as falls in asset prices much larger than experienced in recent weeks.

Given the resilience of the core banking system, businesses and households should be able to rely on banks to meet their need for credit to bridge through a period of economic disruption.

The release of the countercyclical capital buffer will support up to £190 billion of bank lending to businesses. That is equivalent to 13 times banks’ net lending to businesses in 2019. Together with the TFSME, this means that banks should not face obstacles to supplying credit to the UK economy and to meeting the needs of businesses and households through temporary disruption.

The FPC and the Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC) will monitor closely the response of banks to these measures as well as the credit conditions faced by UK businesses and households more generally.



PRC issues Supervisory Guidance

The release of the countercyclical capital buffer reinforces the expectations of the FPC and the PRC that all elements of banks’ capital and liquidity buffers can be drawn down as necessary to support the economy through this temporary shock. In addition, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has today set out its supervisory expectation that banks should not increase dividends or other distributions, such as bonuses, in response to these policy actions.

Major UK banks are well able to withstand severe market disruption. They hold £1 trillion of high-quality liquid assets, enabling them to meet their maturing obligations for many months.

In response to the material fall in government bond yields in recent weeks, the PRC invites requests from insurance companies to use the flexibility in Solvency II regulations to recalculate the transitional measures that smooth the impact of market movements. This will support market functioning.

The Bank of England has operations in place to make loans to banks in all major currencies on a weekly basis. Banks have pre-positioned collateral with the Bank of England enabling them to borrow around £300 billion through these facilities.

The Bank is coordinating its actions with those of HM Treasury in order to ensure that our initiatives are complementary and that they will, collectively, have maximum impact, consistent with our independent responsibilities. The Bank continues to co-ordinate closely with international counterparts.

The actions announced today by the three policy committees of the Bank of England comprise a comprehensive and timely package to allow UK businesses and households to bridge a temporarily difficult period and thereby to mitigate any longer-lasting effects of Covid-19 on jobs, growth and the UK economy.

The Bank will take all further necessary steps to support the UK economy and financial system, consistent with its statutory responsibilities.

The minutes of the special MPC meeting ending on 10 March will be published at 12 noon on 13 March 2020. The next regularly scheduled MPC meeting will end on 25 March 2020, with the minutes of that meeting published on 26 March. The record of the FPC meeting ending on 9 March and the next regularly scheduled meeting on 19 March will be published together at 9.30 am on 24 March 2020.”



