12 Mar

AUDUSD: Deep Correction Or A Fresh Low?

March 12, 2020

By Orbex

The current bearish structure on AUDUSD suggests that the cycle-degree correction might not have ended just yet. Wave c, which marks the end of the primary wave ⑤ as well, could slide further down for a fresh low below the 63c. round support (either for a false break or for an extended 5th wave).

When keeping the sharp drop in mind, a range can be expected.

Adding to that the rule of alternation (particularly for multiple degree impulse waves), the decline into intermediate wave (5) then could reinitiate following the breakout of a triangular formation.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Perhaps, this could come in as a standard or a complex zigzag too, as all we need is a longer sideways market when compared to minor wave 2.

Judging by the structure, however, it is possible than the latest decline is part of a zigzag correction. This intermediate degree alternative, of course, suggests that we’ve marked a multiyear support at the pin bar low and prices are now reversing up.

With primary wave ① completed, the current formation indicates than we’re likely to see a bounce at some level near the 63,43c. level. This is the 90% Fibonacci retracement and could be the last sign bulls can expect.

Should we see a bounce anywhere above the previous low (but not at the previous low), then this will likely shoot higher to fresh multiweek highs. The primary wave ③ will cross above ①, unless if a more complex corrective structure invalidates both scenarios analyzed here.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Uber’s Green Competitor Is Riding A $30 Trillion Mega-Trend Mar 12, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - If it's not green, it's not millennial--and that's a big problem for a company like Uber, or Lyft. Millennials love ride-sharing, but they don't appreciate the CO2 footprint that comes with it. The immediate problem for Uber…
Is This A Bear Market When Stocks Crash 20% and Bonds Spike 30% Mar 12, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - It is another blood bath in the markets with everything down, including TLT (bonds) and gold. Safe havens falling with stocks is not a good sign as people are not comfortable owning anything, even the safe havens, and…
New York Fed boosts liquidity further through mid-April Mar 11, 2020 - By CentralBankNews.info The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which implements U.S. monetary policy, again raised its supply of liquidity to ensure funding markets continue to function smoothly and curb any risk that pressure on money markets will have an…