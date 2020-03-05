05 Mar

AUDUSD Analysis: Smaller than expected decline in Australia’s trade surplus bullish for AUDUSD

March 5, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Smaller than expected decline in Australia’s trade surplus bullish for AUDUSD

Australia’s trade surplus declined to 5.21 billion Australian dollars from 5.38 billion in December, when a decline to 4.8 billion was forecast. This is bullish for AUDUSD. The decline in trade surplus was due to falls both in imports and exports.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.6636
Stop loss Below 0.6606

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

