AUDUSD Analysis: Smaller than expected decline in Australia’s trade surplus bullish for AUDUSD

By IFCMarkets
Smaller than expected decline in Australia’s trade surplus bullish for AUDUSD
Australia’s trade surplus declined to 5.21 billion Australian dollars from 5.38 billion in December, when a decline to 4.8 billion was forecast. This is bullish for AUDUSD. The decline in trade surplus was due to falls both in imports and exports.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.6636
|Stop loss
|Below 0.6606
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter