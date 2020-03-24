AUDUSD Analysis: AUDUSD rising despite deteriorated Australian data

By IFCMarkets
AUDUSD rising despite deteriorated Australian data
Australia’s private sector contracted in March: the service sector contraction accelerated while manufacturing sector expansion slowed, as evidenced by Commonwealth Bank’s Composite PMI report. Despite deteriorating Australian business activity data AUDUSD setup is bullish.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.5975
|Stop loss
|Below 0.5866
