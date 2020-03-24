24 Mar

AUDUSD Analysis: AUDUSD rising despite deteriorated Australian data

March 24, 2020

By IFCMarkets

AUDUSD rising despite deteriorated Australian data

Australia’s private sector contracted in March: the service sector contraction accelerated while manufacturing sector expansion slowed, as evidenced by Commonwealth Bank’s Composite PMI report. Despite deteriorating Australian business activity data AUDUSD setup is bullish.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.5975
Stop loss Below 0.5866

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

