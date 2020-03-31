Abbott Labs Launches Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tool that Can Detect COVID-19 in 5 Minutes

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 03/30/2020

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened 11% higher after the company reported that its ID NOW molecular point-of-care test to detect novel coronavirus will be available starting this week with plans to quickly ramp up production to deliver 50,000 tests per day.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT:NYSE) announced Friday that “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued Emergency Use Authorization for the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), delivering positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.” The company advised that the test will run on its proprietary ID NOW platform and will be able to deliver very quick results in a complete range of healthcare provider locations including field emergency checkpoints, urgent care clinics, hospital emergency departments and doctors’ offices.

The firm noted that the ID NOW platform is small, lightweight and portable device that utilizes molecular technology to produce test results with high degrees of accuracy. The company indicated that the device is about the size of a toaster and only weighs about 6.6 pounds and added that its ID NOW platform is presently the most widely available molecular point-of-care testing platform in the U.S.

The company’s President and COO Robert B. Ford commented, “The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus…With rapid testing on ID NOW, healthcare providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots.”

The firm advised that it is working with the government to deploy tests to areas where they can have the greatest impact and it will be making ID NOW COVID-19 tests available this week to U.S. healthcare providers in urgent care settings where the majority of ID NOW instruments are currently in use.

The firm described its ID NOW molecular platform, which it first introduced in 2014, as “the leading molecular point-of-care platform for Influenza A & B, Strep A and RSV testing in the U.S.” The company stated that “the ID NOW COVID-19 test comes a week after the company launched its Abbott m2000 RealTime SARS-CoV-2 EUA test, which runs on the m2000 RealTime System located in hospital and reference labs around the world.” The company indicated that together for both platforms combined it expects to manufacture around 5 million tests per month.

Abbott is headquartered in Abbott Park, Ill., and is a global healthcare provider of diagnostics, medical devices, consumer nutritionals and branded generic medicines. The company employs more than 107,000 people and distributes its products to more than 160 countries.

Abbott Labs has a market capitalization of around $131.5 billion with approximately 1.763 million shares outstanding. ABT shares opened 11% higher today at $82.83 (+$8.27, +11.09%) over Friday’s $74.56 closing price. The stock has traded today on more than three times average volume between $78.47 and $84.40 per share and is currently trading at $80.33 (+$5.77, +7.74%).

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

( Companies Mentioned: ABT:NYSE,

)