A Look at Gold Producer Post Acquisition

By The Gold Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 03/13/2020

Key points about Equinox Gold are made in a BMO Capital Markets report.

In a March 11, 2020, research note, BMO Capital Markets analyst Ryan Thompson reported that coverage of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX:TSX; EQX:NYSE.A) resumed following a period of research restriction related to its merger with Leagold and was transferred to him.

BMO increased its target price on the gold producer, which it rates Outperform, to CA$16.50 per share from CA$12. The stock is currently trading at around CA$7.99. “The new Equinox offers investors a well-capitalized growth opportunity, with increased scale and liquidity,” Thompson wrote.

He also pointed out that the current “valuation appears compelling” and “shares of Equinox can rerate higher as the company delivers on its growth objectives in the coming years.”

He presented the important components of this Canadian company’s story. For one, “a robust project pipeline should result in peer-leading growth,” he noted. BMO models 2020 production at 588,000 ounces (588 Koz), increasing to about 900 Koz in 2021 and resulting in meaningful cash flow per share growth, to US$2 from US$1.31, in the next few years. This takes into account the expansion of Los Filos, the restart of Santa Luz and the start-up and future expansion of Castle Mountain.

To support that growth, Equinox is well funded, Thompson pointed out. It has a CA$40 million equity investment from Ross Beaty, a new CA$130 million convertible debenture and CA$500 million in underwritten commitments from the banking group. BMO estimated that as of the recent closing of the Leagold merger, the new Equinox has about CA$316 million in cash and CA$697 million in debt, for net debt of CA$382 million.

