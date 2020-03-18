200-Day MA Proves Hard To Break For XAUUSD

By Orbex
The precious metal is trading right near the 200-day MA for the second day in a row.
However, buyers are rejecting attempts to push the precious metal lower.
Depending on how prices close, we anticipate a rebound on the horizon.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
To the upside, the resistance area near 1534 will be coming under first contact.
A breakout above this level will accelerate the gains to the 1569 handle.
By Orbex