09 Feb

This week in monetary policy: New Zealand, Sweden, Belarus, Serbia, Uganda, Mexico & Peru

February 9, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

    This week – February 9 through February 15 – central banks from 7 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: New Zealand, Sweden, Belarus, Serbia, Uganda, Mexico and Peru.
    Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
    The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.
WEEK 7
FEB 9 – FEB 15, 2020:
NEW ZEALAND 12-Feb 1.00% 0 0 1.75%          DM
SWEDEN 12-Feb 4.50% 0 0 5.50%          DM
BELARUS 12-Feb 9.00% 0 0 10.00%
SERBIA 13-Feb 2.25% 0 0 3.00%          FM
UGANDA 13-Feb 9.00% 0 0 10.00%
MEXICO 13-Feb 7.25% 0 0 8.25%          EM
PERU 13-Feb 2.25% 0 0 2.75%          EM
    www.CentralBankNews.info

 

