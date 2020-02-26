The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.02.26

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.08521

Open: 1.08804

% chg. over the last day: +0.23

Day’s range: 1.08624 – 1.08827

52 wk range: 1.0879 – 1.1572 The EUR/USD currency pair is dominated by bullish moods. The trading instrument has renewed its local highs. The USA has published weak data on consumer confidence. Investors are concerned about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus outside China, which may lead to a serious decline in the global economy. At the moment, the trading instrument is consolidating in the range of 1.08600-1.08900. We expect economic reports from the USA. Positions should be opened from key levels. We also recommend you to pay attention to the speeches of ECB head and FOMC representatives. The Economic News Feed for 26.02.2020: – At 17:00 (GMT+2:00) the US will published a report on new home sales; The indicators signal the strength of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, but below the signal line, which gives a weak signal to buy EUR/USD. Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.





Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter







The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which also indicates a bullish sentiment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.08600, 1.08300, 1.08150

Resistance levels: 1.08900, 1.09250 If the price fixes above 1.08900, expect quotes to rise toward 1.09200-1.09400. Alternatively, the quotes will descend toward 1.08300-1.08100.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.29301

Open: 1.30053

% chg. over the last day: +0.57

Day’s range: 1.29765 – 1.30080

52 wk range: 1.1959 – 1.3516 GBP/USD quotes have moved up. In the course of yesterday’s trading, GBP added more than 70 points in price against the U.S. dollar. The GBP/USD currency pair has set new local highs. At the moment the following key support and resistance levels can be identified at 1.29700 and 1.30150, respectively. The trading instrument has potential for further recovery. We recommend opening positions from key levels. The Economic News Feed for 26.02.2020 is calm. The indicators signal the strength of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, but below the signal line, which gives a weak signal to buy GBP/USD. The Stochastic Oscillator is located in the neutral zone, the %K line crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.29700, 1.29400, 1.29000

Resistance levels: 1.30150, 1.30600 If the price fixes above the resistance level of 1.30150, further growth of GBP/USD quotes is expected to 1.30500-1.30800. Alternatively, the quotes could descend toward 1.29400-1.29100.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.32925

Open: 1.32787

% chg. over the last day: -0.10

Day’s range: 1.32740 – 1.32941

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.3566 USD/CAD currency pair is traded in flat. There is no defined trend. The CAD is testing local support and resistance levels: 1.32700 and 1.33050, respectively. The Canadian dollar continues to be under pressure from aggressive sales in the oil market. USD/CAD quotes have the upside potential. We recommend you to pay attention to the economic reports from the USA. Positions should be opened from key levels. The Economic News Feed for 26.02.2020 is calm. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed 50 MA. MACD histogram is near the 0 mark. The Stochastic Oscillator is located in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which indicates a bullish sentiment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.32700, 1.32450, 1.32250

Resistance levels: 1.33050, 1.33400 If the price fixes above 1.33050, further growth of USD/CAD quotes is expected to 1.33400-1.33600. Alternatively, the quotes could descend toward 1.32500-1.32300.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 110.681

Open: 110.196

% chg. over the last day: -0.38

Day’s range: 110.134 – 110.579

52 wk range: 104.45 – 113.53 The USD/JPY currency pair continues to show negative dynamics. The trading instrument has updated the local lows again. The demand for safe haven currencies remains at a high level. Investors assess the risks of further coronavirus spreading from China. At the moment USD/JPY quotes are consolidating in the range of 110.000-110.600. The yen has a potential for further growth against greenback. We recommend you to pay attention to the dynamics of the US government securities yield. Positions should be opened from key levels. The Economic News Feed for 26.02.2020 is calm. The indicators signal the sellers’ strength: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, but above the signal line, which gives a weak signal to sell USD/JPY. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which also indicates a bearish mood. Trading recommendations Support levels: 110.000, 109.650

Resistance levels: 110.600, 111.100, 111.600 If the price fixes below the round 110.000 level, USD/JPY quotes are expected to fall further to 109.700-109.400. Alternatively, the quotes could grow toward 111.00-111.300.

by JustForex