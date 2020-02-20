The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.02.20

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.07909

Open: 1.08043

% chg. over the last day: +0.16

Day’s range: 1.07894 – 1.08153

52 wk range: 1.0879 – 1.1572 The EUR/USD currency pair has stabilized after a prolonged decline. At the moment the trading instrument is consolidating. Local support and resistance levels are at 1.07850 and 1.08250, respectively. Financial markets participants are estimating FOMC protocols. The Fed is optimistic about the prospects of the US economy. The regulator plans to keep interest rates at current levels. Central Bank officials also believe that the pneumonia epidemic in China is a new risk for the global economy. Demand for greenback remains at a high level. However, we do not rule out technical correction of EUR/USD quotes in the nearest future. We recommend opening positions from key levels. The Economic News Feed for 20.02.2020: – Publication of the minutes of the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting (EU) – 14:30 (GMT+2:00);

The Economic News Feed for 20.02.2020: – Publication of the minutes of the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting (EU) – 14:30 (GMT+2:00);

– Philadelphia PMI (US) – 15:30 (GMT+2:00); Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price is consolidating near 50 MA and 100 MA. MACD is in the negative zone, which indicates a bearish sentiment.





The Stochastic Oscillator is located near the oversold area, the %K line crosses the %D line. No signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.07850, 1.07500

Resistance levels: 1.08250, 1.08650, 1.09000 In case the price fixes below 1.07850, further EUR/USD quotes fall is expected toward 1.07500-1.07300. Alternatively, the price could rise toward 1.08600-1.08800.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.29988

Open: 1.29158

% chg. over the last day: -0.56

Day’s range: 1.29002 – 1.29284

52 wk range: 1.1959 – 1.3516 The GBP/USD currency pair has gone down. During yesterday’s and today’s trades the drop in quotations exceeded 90 points. Sterling has set new local lows. At the moment the trading instrument is testing the round level 1.29000. 1.29450 is already a mirror resistance. The technical pattern signals a further fall of GBP/USD quotes. We expect important economic reports from the UK. Positions should be opened from key levels. At 11:30 (GMT+2:00) the UK will publish data on retail sales in the UK. The indicators signal the sellers’ strength: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. MACD histogram is in the negative zone, which gives a sell signal for GBP/USD. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line crosses the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.29000, 1.28700, 1.28500

Resistance levels: 1.29450, 1.29750, 1.30150 If the price fixes below the round level of 1.29000, expect the quotes to fall toward 1.28700-1.28500. Alternatively, the quotes could grow toward 1.29750-1.30000.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.32606

Open: 1.32283

% chg. over the last day: -0.29

Day’s range: 1.32117 – 1.32404

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.3566 Bearish sentiment prevails on the USD/CAD currency pair. The trading instrument has updated the local lows. At the moment the CAD is consolidating. Local support and resistance levels are at 1.32150 and 1.32400, respectively. USD/CAD quotes have potential for further decline. We expect important statistical data on US economy. We also recommend youto pay attention to the dynamics of oil prices. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed for the Canadian economy is calm. Indicators do not give an accurate signal: 50 MA crossed 100 MA. Histogram MACD is in the negative zone, but above the signal line, which gives a weak signal to sell USD/CAD. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.32150, 1.31800, 1.31500

Resistance levels: 1.32400, 1.32600, 1.32750 If the price fixes below 1.32150, expect the quotes to fall toward 1.31800-1.31500. Alternatively, the quotes could grow toward 1.32600-1.32800.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 109.869

Open: 111.337

% chg. over the last day: +1.20

Day’s range: 111.111 – 111.798

52 wk range: 104.45 – 113.53 Aggressive purchases are observed on USD/JPY currency pair. During yesterday’s and today’s trades the growth of quotations exceeded 190 points. The trading instrument overcame and strengthened above key extremums. The demand for safe haven currencies has considerably weakened amid the reduced fears about further coronavirus spreading in China. At the moment USD/JPY quotes are testing resistance at 111.800. The mark 111.200 is the nearest support. We do not rule out further weakening of the yen against the greenback. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed on Japanese economy is calm. The indicators signal the strength of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA. Histogram of MACD is in the positive zone, which indicates a bullish sentiment. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which also gives a signal to buy USD/JPY. Trading recommendations Support levels: 111.200, 110.750, 110.300

Resistance levels: 111.800, 112.000, 112.500 If the price fixes above 111.800, expect further growth toward 112.000-112.500. Alternatively, the quotes could descend toward 110.800-110.600.

