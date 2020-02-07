07 Feb

Tesla, Biogen, Treasury Wine Estates & LNG lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

February 7, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. Tesla Motors Inc – an American manufacturer of electric vehicles.

2. Biogen Inc – an American biopharmaceutical company.

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. Treasury Wine Estates Ltd – a winemaker and brewer from Australia.

2. Liquefied Natural Gas Limited – an Australian liquefied natural gas export terminal.

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDSGD, USDZAR – an increase in these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar against the Singapore dollar and the South African rand.

2. GBPUSD, EURZAR – an increase in these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the British pound and the South African rand against the euro.

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. NZDUSD, NZDCHF – a decrease in these charts means the weakening of the New Zealand dollar against the US dollar and the Swiss franc.

2. CADCHF, EURMXN – a decrease in these charts means the weakening of the Canadian dollar and the euro against the Swiss franc and the Mexican peso.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.

