Target Price Raised on Red Lake Gold Explorer

An operations update on one of the company’s projects is provided in an Echelon Wealth Partners report.

In a Jan. 28 research note, analyst Ryan Walker reported that Echelon Wealth Partners raised its target price on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM:TSX.V; PUR:LSE) to CA$1.35 per share from CA$1 after updating gold price and forex assumptions in its model on the company. The company’s shares are currently trading at around CA$0.82 per share.

Walker discussed Pure Gold’s latest news, which were announcements regarding new drill results and underground development, both at its Red Lake mine in Ontario.

Drill results from infill and stepout drilling near the development and ore zones expected to provide initial mill feed in 2020 were “positive” and indicated “strong mine continuity and the potential for mining stope expansion,” Walker noted. Because holes PG19-714, PG19-716, PG19-717 and PG19-722 were stepouts of 418 meters from existing mining shapes, they represent potential new zones of mineralization for integration into the mine plan in the near term.

As for specific assays, hole PG19-714 returned 2 meters (2m) of 6.1 grams per ton (6.1 g/t) gold, 1m at 7 g/t gold and 1.5m at 5.6 g/t gold. Hole PG19-716 demonstrated 1m of 10.6 g/t gold. Hole PG19-717 showed 2m at 8.9 g/t gold and 0.9m of 8.2 g/t gold. Hole PG19-722 intersected 1m of 13.2 g/t gold.

Other new drill results could be added to the mine plan, Ryan stated. They include those from PG19-719, which yielded 79.4 g/t gold over 1.4m and suggested the presence of a new Hanging Wall zone. PG19-735 returned 6.3m of 13.2g/t gold at just over 50m away from the current mine plan.

As for the underground development at the Red Lake mine, Pure Gold started it early, it is progressing well and is about four months ahead of the feasibility study schedule, Ryan stated. The company started acquiring and installing major infrastructure for mine operations, including new compressors and ventilation systems. About $6.1 million worth of purchased equipment is now at the property. Mine de-watering, which is in progress, already lowered the water level to about 240m below surface. Also underway is the hauling of stockpiled test mining material to surface. First gold pour is slated for Q4/20.

Walker commented, “We continue to highlight the mine’s high-grade nature, potential for solid near-term, high-margin production and substantial exploration potential, all situated in a prolific Canadian mining camp (recently part of ongoing sector mergers and acquisitions activity  Evolution Mining’s acquisition of the nearby Red Lake Mine).”

