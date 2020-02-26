Target Price Raised on Colorado Power Technology Firm

The Energy Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 02/24/2020

The effects of Advanced Energy Industries’ recent acquisition and other factors are explained in a Raymond James report.

In a Feb. 18 research note, Pavel Molchanov, a Raymond James analyst, purported that Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s (AEIS:NASDAQ; AEIS:BSX) acquisition of Artesyn “greatly diversified the revenue mix,” and the power solutions company is “on course for a 2020 free cash flow yield of 5%.”

Molchanov added that “above and beyond the earnings accretion and the strategic benefit of diversification, creating a top line picture that is less choppy from quarter to quarter is particularly valuable.”

Accordingly, Raymond James increased its target price on Advanced Energy to $85 per share from $78. In comparison, the stock is trading now at around $62.79 per share.

The analyst reviewed the energy firm’s financial numbers of Q4/19, the first full quarter that includes the Artesyn acquisition, Advanced Energy’s largest. Earnings per share (EPS) was $0.87, above the high end of the corporation’s $0.560.80 guidance. It also exceeded Raymond James’ $0.78 estimate and consensus’ forecast of $0.69.

Revenue of $338 million, up 119% year over year and 93% quarter over quarter (QOQ), followed the same trend. It, too, surpassed guidance of $295325 million. “While the vast majority of the revenue growth came from Artesyn, the legacy business also showed strength, exemplified by semi cap’s 30% QOQ jump, nicely accelerating from Q3/19’s 6% rebound,” Molchanov commented.

With cost synergies from the Artesyn acquisition starting to come into play, Advanced Energy’s Q4/19 sales, general and administrative expense and research and development expense were less than expected.

Molchanov noted that a “semi cap uplift is boosting Q1/20 guidance as well, despite the coronavirus uncertainty.” The company’s projected range for Q1/20 EPS is $0.401.00. This is broader than usual due to the coronavirus “disproportionately affecting the legacy Artesyn products”; there is an Artesyn facility in China.

Thus, Raymond James increased its Q1/20 EPS estimate to $0.79 from $0.70 and now forecasts the full-year 2020 EPS at 56%. The financial services firm expects EPS “growth of 68% in topline, reflecting the addition of Artesyn for a full 12 months as well as continuation of recovery in semi cap and resumption of growth in industrial,” Molchanov explained.

As for free cash flow, Raymond James projects the $49 million in 2019 to triple to $156 million this year and increase even further in 2021 to $178 million. As such, cash flow yields would be 5% in 2020 and 6% in 2021.

Raymond James has an Outperform rating on Advanced Energy Industries.

