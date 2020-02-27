SUGAR Analysis: Cheap oil can reduce bio-ethanol production in Brazil

By IFCMarkets
Cheap oil can reduce bio-ethanol production in Brazil
In Brazil biofuels and sugar are produced from sugarcane. Therefore, in a period of low world oil prices, Brazilian farmers are reducing the production of bioethanol and increasing sugar production. In addition, the weakening of the Brazilian real is also a bearish signal for sugar, which is being traded now near a 2-year high. Brazil is the world leader in sugar production with a share of about 20%. India is the 2nd largest sugar producer in the world and the largest consumer at the same time. The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) raised its forecast for sugar production in India in the 2019/20 season from 26 million tons to 26.5 million tons. At the same time, the surplus of sugar in 2020-2021 may amount to 6 million tons. The Indian government can encash this volume in the global market.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Sell
|MACD
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
|Bollinger Bands
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 14,4
|Stop loss
|Above 15,4
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter