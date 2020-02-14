SoftBank, Deutsche Bank, LNG & Tesla lead the Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. SoftBank Corp – a Japanese telecommunications company and mobile operator.

2. Deutsche Bank AG – the largest bank in Germany.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Liquefied Natural Gas Limited – an Australian liquefied natural gas export terminal.

2. Tesla Motors Inc. – an American manufacturer of electric vehicles.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDDKK, USDSGD – an increase in these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar against the Singapore dollar and the Danish krone.

2. CADCHF, USDTRY – an increase in these charts means the weakening of the Swiss franc against the Canadian dollar and the Turkish lira against the US dollar.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURMXN, EURCAD – a decrease in these charts means the weakening of the euro against the Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar.

2. EURHKD, EURAUD – a decrease in these charts means the weakening of the euro against the Hong Kong and Australian dollars.

