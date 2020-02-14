14 Feb

SoftBank, Deutsche Bank, LNG & Tesla lead the Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

February 14, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. SoftBank Corp – a Japanese telecommunications company and mobile operator.

2. Deutsche Bank AG – the largest bank in Germany.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. Liquefied Natural Gas Limited – an Australian liquefied natural gas export terminal.

2. Tesla Motors Inc. – an American manufacturer of electric vehicles.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDDKK, USDSGD – an increase in these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar against the Singapore dollar and the Danish krone.

2. CADCHF, USDTRY – an increase in these charts means the weakening of the Swiss franc against the Canadian dollar and the Turkish lira against the US dollar.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURMXN, EURCAD – a decrease in these charts means the weakening of the euro against the Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar.

2. EURHKD, EURAUD – a decrease in these charts means the weakening of the euro against the Hong Kong and Australian dollars.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
