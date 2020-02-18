RoboMarkets Adds New Instruments and Extends R Trader Functionality

February 18, 2020

Limassol, Cyprus — RoboMarkets, a European broker, has added more than 500 CFDs on European stocks to its multi-asset trading platform called R Trader. New instruments include stocks of companies from 11 European countries, which haven’t been introduced to the platform in the past. Apart from extending the pool of available trading instruments, the Company has integrated tick charts into the terminal and updated Watchlists.

Among new instruments added to R Trader are CFDs on stocks of the most liquid companies from different European countries. RoboMarkets clients can now access markets of Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Finland, France, and Sweden. Assets from Austria, Germany, and the United Kingdom that were already available in the platform have also been updated as the Company has significantly expanded their lists.

Together with the addition of new instruments to R Trader, the Company has implemented a function that wasn’t available in the terminal before – tick charts. The decision to add this feature was influenced by numerous client requests for indicators of such type. From now on, RoboMarkets clients have access to Tick-by-Tick charts: Bid, Ask, Trades. In addition to that, there is an opportunity to aggregate ticks into candlesticks/bars and create charts using a set number of ticks.

Kiryl Kirychenka, the head of the R Trader project, is commenting on the innovation: “This kind of chart is built after the completion of a certain number of orders, ticks. This aggregation type can be used on intraday charts with time intervals not more than 5 days. For example, one can build a histogram, which displays the price dynamics of a chosen asset at the opening price, the high, the low, and the closing price every time when the number of orders reaches 155. In the settings, users can set any number of ticks for aggregation between 1 and 10,000″.

The list of functions in R Trader after the latest update does not end here. The Company has added additional intervals, such as “5 min”, “30 min”, and “2h” to the following Watchlists: Top Gainers, Volume Leaders, and Top Losers. These watchlists are a unique and powerful analytical tool whereby users can, in a matter of seconds, obtain data on different trading instruments that showed the highest dynamics over the chosen period of time (from 5 minutes to a day).

“5 min”, “30 min”, and “2h” intervals help to assess impulse of the current candlestick. When trading on volatile markets, we sometimes need to know not only today’s direction of the stock movement but also its price behavior at any given hour. This feature will be useful for intraday traders, who actively trade stocks during the daytime.” – Kiryl Kirychenka added.

It’s worth noting that starting from December 2019, a mobile version of the R Trader platform is available at https://rtrader.umstel.com/mobile .

About RoboMarkets