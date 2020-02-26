NGM Biopharma Shares Rise on Positive Topline Data from Phase 2 NASH Trial

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 02/24/2020

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals reached a new 52-week intraday high price after the company posted positive topline data from Cohort 4 of its Phase 2 study of aldafermin in NASH Patients.

On a day when world financial markets traded lower across the board, shares of biotechnology company NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM:NASDAQ) traded more than 35% higher at times reaching a new 52-week high stock price. Earlier today, the firm which is engaged in developing transformative therapeutics for patients, announced positive preliminary topline results from Cohort 4 of its Phase 2 study of aldafermin in patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis (F2-F3).

Aldafermin is NGM’s leading wholly owned drug candidate which the company describes as “an engineered variant of the human hormone FGF19 being developed as a once-daily subcutaneous injection for treatment for patients with NASH.”

The firm indicated that Cohort 4 of the Phase 2 study was modeled to demonstrate the effect of aldafermin treatment versus placebo on the primary endpoint of change in absolute liver fat content. The firm noted that aldafermin achieved statistical significance in the primary endpoint as well as in several secondary endpoints of liver histology and biomarkers of disease activity.

Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., medical director at Pinnacle Clinical Research, visiting professor of hepatology at University of Oxford, and principal investigator on the study, commented, “To my knowledge, aldafermin is the first drug to demonstrate a robust, statistically significant effect of greater than 20% of patients achieving the FDA composite regulatory endpoint of fibrosis improvement and resolution of NASH versus placebo, as well as show an impressive impact on both of these endpoints independently…These preliminary results are remarkable and show that aldafermin’s rapid and profound effect across all histological measures of NASH previously seen at 12 weeks is sustained, and also suggest that extended treatment may lead to further improvement in liver health. Moreover, these data further strengthen aldafermin’s potential as a transformative monotherapy for NASH patients with established fibrosis.”

The company’s SVP and Chief Medical Officer Hsiao D. Lieu, M.D., added, “We’re very pleased with these data, as they are consistent with the comprehensive body of efficacy and tolerability data generated in over 200 aldafermin-treated NASH patients across our multi-cohort Phase 2 aldafermin program. Given that aldafermin has a promising effect on fibrosis and NASH resolution and is well tolerated, we believe this drug could be a central tool in the future treatment landscape of NASH. We look forward to furthering our Phase 2b clinical development program and advancing aldafermin into pivotal studies.”

NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ CEO David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., remarked, “We are committed to delivering powerful new therapies to address some of today’s most widespread and difficult medical challenges. The successful completion of this Phase 2 study brings us a critical step closer to achieving that goal for NASH patients.”

NGM Biopharmaceuticals is based in South San Francisco, Calif., and states that “it is focused on developing novel therapeutics based on a scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases.”

NGM Biopharmaceuticals began the day with a market capitalization of around $1.1 billion with approximately 66.66 million shares outstanding and a short interest of about 2.5%. NGM shares opened nearly 36% higher today at $22.00 (+$5.81, +35.89%) over Friday’s $16.19 closing price and reached a new 52-week high price this morning of $22.95. The stock has traded today between $18.38 to $22.95 per share and is presently trading at $19.46 (+$3.27, +20.20%).

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

( Companies Mentioned: NGM:NASDAQ,

)