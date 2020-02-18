18 Feb

Natural Gas Analysis: Qatar postponed the construction of new LNG terminals

February 18, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Qatar postponed the construction of new LNG terminals

Earlier, Qatar Petroleum, a state-owned company of Qatar, planned to start expanding liquefied natural gas terminals by 60% in 2020, and by 2027 to 126 million tons per year. The cost of the project was estimated at approximately $60 billion. Its implementation has been postponed because of the decline in world gas prices amid the coronavirus infection in China. Amid this, LNG exports from the US are rising. In 2018, it increased by 53%, and in 2019 – by 68%. In 2020, an increase of another 33% is projected. A cold snap is expected in the US at the end of February, which may increase short-term demand for gas for heating.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Buy
Bollinger Bands Buy
Fractals Buy
MA(200) Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1,91
Stop loss Below 1,75

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Economics & Fundamentals
Is The Technology Sector Setting Up For A Crash? Part II Feb 18, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders.com In the first section of this article, we highlighted three key components/charts illustrating why the “rally to the peak” is very likely a result of a continued Capital Shift away from risk and into the US stock market…
Responsible and sustainable investing the ‘new norm in less than five years’ Feb 18, 2020 - By George Prior - Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing will be “the new norm in less than five years”, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial services and advisory organizations. The bold prediction from Nigel…
Oil-rich economies will be hit the most in the next 10 years – the harder they fall Feb 17, 2020 - By ForexNewsNow While the world faces consequences of global warming, the oil-rich economies are facing great threats in the coming 10 years. As the countries depend on natural resources so much, in case of any crisis, their economies could face…