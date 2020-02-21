LNG, Coca-Cola Amatil, Healius & Hitachi lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. Liquefied Natural Gas Limited –an Australian liquefied natural gas export terminal.

2. Coca-Cola Amatil – a soft drinks manufacturer in Southeast Asia.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Healius Ltd – an Australian healthcare company (formerly Primary Health Care Ltd).

2. Hitachi Ltd – a Japanese manufacturer of electronic and other equipment.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDJPY, GBPJPY – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Japanese yen against the US dollar and the British pound.

2. USDMXN, EURMXN – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Mexican peso to the US dollar and the euro.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURUSD, GBPUSD – a decrease in these charts means a weakening of the euro and the British pound against the US dollar.

2. AUDCHF, AUDUSD – a decrease in these charts means a weakening of the Australian dollar against the Swiss franc and the US dollar

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.