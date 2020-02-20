20 Feb

Lean Hogs Analysis: Technical setup bullish for lean hog price

February 20, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Technical setup bullish for lean hog price

The US-China Phase 1 trade agreement went into effect last week as was stipulated – 30 days after signing the deal on January 15. Under the deal, China agreed to buy $32 billion in additional imports of US farm products, including soybeans and pork. Pork prices in China last week neared a record set in 2019 after measures to stop the coronavirus epidemic disrupted the transportation of pigs and the restart of slaughtering plants. Lean hog price has reversed the downtrend which continued after the signing of the phase one US-China trade deal. These are bullish for LHOG. However, U.S Department of Agriculture reported pork shipments to China totaled 13,000 tons in the week ended February 6, down from 16,200 tons shipped a week earlier. Slow shipments to China are a downside risk for LHOG.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 69
Stop loss Below 62.9

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Economics & Fundamentals Financial News
Is The Technology Sector Setting Up For A Crash? Part IV Feb 20, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - As we continue to get more and more information related to the Coronavirus spreading across Asia and Europe, the one thing we really must consider is the longer-term possibility that major global economies may contract in some manner…
PGE Explorer Reviews Latest Results from Montana Prospects Feb 20, 2020 - Maurice Jackson of Proven and Probable talks with the president and CEO of Group Ten Metals about the company's latest news. By The Gold Report - Source: Maurice Jackson for Streetwise Reports   02/18/2020 Maurice Jackson: Today, we will highlight an…
The ‘Virus’ Technology That Kills Coronavirus Plus Lots of Other Pathogens Feb 20, 2020 - Fincom Investment Partners profiles TOMI Environmental Solutions, whose SteraMist disinfectant technology kills the coronavirus. By The Life Science Report - Source: Fincom Investment Partners for Streetwise Reports   02/18/2020 TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.'s (TOMZ:OTCQB) products kill pathogenssafely and effectively. Not just…