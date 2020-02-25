Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 25.02.2020 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair is moving inside the rising channel again. By now, USDCAD has completed a Harami pattern near the support level. The current situation implies that USDCAD may reverse and resume growing towards 1.3333. At the same time, one shouldn’t exclude an opposite scenario, according to which the instrument may start a new decline to return to 1.3222.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair continues the descending tendency; after completing a Hammer, the price is rebounding from the horizontal support level. Right now, there are two possible scenarios. The first one implies that AUDUSD may test 0.6668. The other scenario suggests that the instrument may form a slight correction and then resume falling with the target at 0.6545. the current situation implies that the second scenario is more probable for the next several trading sessions.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after finishing the pullback within the ascending tendency, USDCHF has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The current situation suggests that the pair may reverse and reach the channel’s upside border to continue the ascending tendency with the target at 0.9870. However, one shouldn’t ignore another scenario, according to which the instrument may continue falling towards 0.9766.

