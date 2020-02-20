Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 20.02.2020 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the pair has returned into the ascending channel. At the moment, there is a reversal Hammer pattern formed around the support line. We may suppose that, executing the signal from he reversal candlestick pattern, the price will grow to 1.3275. However, a decline to 1.3200 is not impossible.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair keeps developing the descending dynamics. Presently, the pair has executed the signal from the reversal Harami pattern and bounced off the upper border of the channel. Two scenarios may follow from now on: the pair may either decline to 0.6588 after a small correction, continuing the downtrend; or it may return to the target level at 0.6726. Judging by the current situation, further decline looks more probable for several upcoming sessions.





USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the pair keeps developing ascending dynamics. A reversal Shooting Star pattern has formed near the resistance level. Currently, we may suppose that the execution of the signal from the pattern will lead the price to a small correction. The landmark for a pullback is the support level of 0.9805. After the correction, the pair may continue ascending with the target level of 0.9870. However, further growth without a noticeable pullback is not excluded.





