20 Feb

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 20.02.2020 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

February 20, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the pair has returned into the ascending channel. At the moment, there is a reversal Hammer pattern formed around the support line. We may suppose that, executing the signal from he reversal candlestick pattern, the price will grow to 1.3275. However, a decline to 1.3200 is not impossible.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





On H4, the pair keeps developing the descending dynamics. Presently, the pair has executed the signal from the reversal Harami pattern and bounced off the upper border of the channel. Two scenarios may follow from now on: the pair may either decline to 0.6588 after a small correction, continuing the downtrend; or it may return to the target level at 0.6726. Judging by the current situation, further decline looks more probable for several upcoming sessions.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the pair keeps developing ascending dynamics. A reversal Shooting Star pattern has formed near the resistance level. Currently, we may suppose that the execution of the signal from the pattern will lead the price to a small correction. The landmark for a pullback is the support level of 0.9805. After the correction, the pair may continue ascending with the target level of 0.9870. However, further growth without a noticeable pullback is not excluded.

USDCHF

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The ‘Virus’ Technology That Kills Coronavirus Plus Lots of Other Pathogens Feb 20, 2020 - Fincom Investment Partners profiles TOMI Environmental Solutions, whose SteraMist disinfectant technology kills the coronavirus. By The Life Science Report - Source: Fincom Investment Partners for Streetwise Reports   02/18/2020 TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.'s (TOMZ:OTCQB) products kill pathogenssafely and effectively. Not just…
Baltic Dry, Copper, Oil, Tech and China Continue to Call for Market Crash Soon Feb 19, 2020 - Technical analyst Clive Maund takes a hard look at various charts and sees an impending breakdown of commodity and tech markets. By The Gold Report - Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports   02/18/2020 In this update we are going to…
Is The Technology Sector Setting Up For A Crash? Part III Feb 19, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - FANG stocks seem uniquely positioned for some extreme rotation over the next 6+ months.  The continued capital shift that has taken place over the past 5+ years has driven investment and capital into the Technology sector – much…