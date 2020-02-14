Is The Technology Sector Setting Up For A Crash? Part I

By TheTechnicalTraders – One thing that continues to amaze our research team is the total scale and scope of the Capital Shift which is taking place across the globe. For almost 5+ years, foreign investors have been piling into the US stock market chasing the stronger US dollar and continued advancement of US share prices. It is almost like there is no other place on the planet that will allow investors to pool capital into such a variety of strong assets while protecting against foreign capital risks. Yet the one big question remains – when will a price reversion event hit the US stock market?

So many researchers, even our team of researchers, believe we have found the keys to unlocking when the price reversion event will take place. Time-honored technical analysis techniques have set up very clear triggers that were negated by higher prices and continued upside trending. What is certain at this point is that the Capital Shift is going to continue until it stops – at some point in the future.

Our research team decided to take a look at the FANG index and the individual symbols that make up that sector to see where the real strength and weakness exist. Our goal was to attempt to understand how and when a potential price reversion event may take place and how this event may be correlated to the global contraction event related to the Coronavirus spreading across the planed while paralyzing certain economies. Could the Coronavirus event be the catalyst that sets off a breakdown in the technology sector?

There are three components we want to start our focus on in this, Part I, of this research article. First, the very real possibility that we are “rallying to a peak” at some point in the near future. Second, the Custom Volatility Index highlighting continued overbought price action and the very real potential for a breakdown in price from these inflated levels. Lastly, the FANG index itself suggesting we are very near to upper price boundaries after capital has poured back into the US markets in early 2020.

These three components suggest a market that is full of over-enthusiastic optimism and capital that has poured into the US stock market chasing gains that were clearly expected as 2019 came to a close. Yet, in early 2020, a new risk suddenly became known, the Coronavirus, and this risk has already begun to devastate China’s economy and economic activity. What happens if this sudden collapse in economic activity spreads over the next 30+ days and how will it change future expectations in the US stock markets?

Custom Technology Index Weekly Chart

This Custom Technology Index Weekly chart highlights what we clearly believe is the “rally to the peak” type of price action related to the continued Capital Shift taking place in the global markets. The breakout to the upside in November 2019 prompted a concentrated pooling of capital into the US markets. After the end of the year, when institutional investors started engaging in the markets again, it was rumored that more than multiple-billions reentered the markets in early January 2020. It is obvious when you look at this chart.

By the second week of the new year, capital continued to pour into the technology sector – pushing it higher by nearly 15% in less than 45 days. That is an amazing rally to start off 2020 and could possibly be the “rally to the peak” process we’ve been hinting about.

Custom Volatility Index Weekly Chart

This Custom Volatility Index Weekly Chart is something we use to determine how overbought or oversold the US stock market is in relation to historical VIX weighted price ranges. When this index is above the GREEN middle range, the US stock market is reaching into extremely bullish trending and overbought territory. When this index is below the GREEN middle range, the US stock market is reaching extreme bearish trending and oversold territory. The GREEN middle range is a neutral zone for trading.

Obviously, as VIX spikes and price levels collapse, we can see this Custom Volatility Index falling to levels below 6.0. As price trends higher with moderately low VIX levels, we continue to see this Custom Volatility Index hover above 12~14. The downside rotation in the US stock market (the -600 pt Dow day) pushed this Custom Volatility Index from near 22 to 14 – a big reversion event on this chart. Now, the current level is back above 18 and pushing higher – the rally to the peak is setting up.

FANG Weekly Chart

Lastly, this FANG Weekly chart highlights the concentration of capital that has pushed the technology sector, and particularly the FANG stocks, much higher in 2020. The reality of the situation is that until forward expectations, guidance or global economic functions change, this rally will likely continue for some time. Our concern is that global market expectations could change very quickly in relative terms because of global economic functions and contractions related to the Corona Virus.

We recently authored an article suggesting that the entire Belt Road sector could become a risk factor if China is pushed into a very deep economic crisis. China’s banking sector recently underwent a stress test where China’s economy dipped below expected GDP levels. Nearly 15% of China’s banks will become insolvent if GDP drops below 5.5%. Nearly 50% of China’s banks will become insolvent if GDP drops below 4.5%. What happens if China’s GDP drops to 0.5% for a 4 to a 6-month span of time and the Chinese economy sputters in recovery after this Coronavirus event settles?

What happens to the Belt Road Initiative and the projects/relationships China has with those nations if, all a sudden, China enters a “Credit Crisis” in excess of $5 to $6 trillion US dollars. Bloomberg recently reported that China Home Sales plunged 90% in the first week of February. You don’t have to be a genius to understand the risks associated with that type of plunge in a key economic growth component.

If our research team is correct, this “rally to the peak” will continue in the US for as long as risk factors stay mildly calm for the US. Once risk levels elevate across to a point where the US investors and economy may become threatened, then traders will likely begin to bail out of overvalued sectors, like Technology, and into safe-haven investments. It is critical that skilled traders be prepared for this move because when it happened, it may happen very quickly and violently.

Join my Market Timing Signals Alert Newsletter if you like what you read here and ride my coattails as I navigate these financial markets and build wealth while others lose nearly everything they own.

Chris Vermeulen

TheTechnicalTraders.com

NOTICE: Our free research does not constitute a trade recommendation or solicitation for our readers to take any action regarding this research. It is provided for educational purposes only. Our research team produces these research articles to share information with our followers/readers in an effort to try to keep you well informed. Visit our web site to learn how to take advantage of our members-only research and trading signals.