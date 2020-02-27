27 Feb

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 27.02.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

February 27, 2020

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6554; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6605 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6480. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the resistance level. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6625. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6705.

AUDUSD
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6293; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6305 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6240. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6355. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6445.

NZDUSD
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3338; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3290 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3425. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the support level. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3225. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3155.

USDCAD

