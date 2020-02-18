18 Feb

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.02.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

February 18, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6688; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6710 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6565. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the resistance level. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6755. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6835. After breaking the support area and fixing below 0.6645, the price may resume moving upwards and break the downside border of a Triangle pattern.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





NZDUSD is trading at 0.6415; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6420 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6275. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6485. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6565.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3245; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3255 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3065. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3325.

USDCAD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Is The Technology Sector Setting Up For A Crash? Part II Feb 18, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders.com In the first section of this article, we highlighted three key components/charts illustrating why the “rally to the peak” is very likely a result of a continued Capital Shift away from risk and into the US stock market…
Responsible and sustainable investing the ‘new norm in less than five years’ Feb 18, 2020 - By George Prior - Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing will be “the new norm in less than five years”, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial services and advisory organizations. The bold prediction from Nigel…
Oil-rich economies will be hit the most in the next 10 years – the harder they fall Feb 17, 2020 - By ForexNewsNow While the world faces consequences of global warming, the oil-rich economies are facing great threats in the coming 10 years. As the countries depend on natural resources so much, in case of any crisis, their economies could face…