Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.02.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6715; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6725 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6575. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6775. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6845 and form a Double Bottom reversal pattern. After breaking the support area and fixing below 0.6645, the price may resume moving downwards.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6446; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6455 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6295. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6525. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6605.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3251; bulls still haven’t been able to fix the price above 1.3365. The instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3235 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3435. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3205. If the instrument breaks 1.3325 close to the cloud’s upside border, the price may resume moving upwards.

