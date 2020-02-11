Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 11.02.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6716; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6720 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6555. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6775. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6845. After breaking the support area and fixing below 0.6655, the price may resume moving downwards. As we can see in the daily chart, the instrument is rebounding from this level for the fourth time.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6394; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6455 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6245. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6520. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6605.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3296; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3255 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3445. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3195. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3105 and form Inverted Head & Shoulders pattern and completed its right Shoulder at 1.3050. Still, if the instrument breaks 1.3365, pattern will be no longer valid and the price may resume moving upwards.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.