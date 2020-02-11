11 Feb

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 11.02.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

February 11, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6716; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6720 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6555. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6775. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6845. After breaking the support area and fixing below 0.6655, the price may resume moving downwards. As we can see in the daily chart, the instrument is rebounding from this level for the fourth time.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





NZDUSD is trading at 0.6394; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6455 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6245. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6520. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6605.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3296; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3255 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3445. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3195. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3105 and form Inverted Head & Shoulders pattern and completed its right Shoulder at 1.3050. Still, if the instrument breaks 1.3365, pattern will be no longer valid and the price may resume moving upwards.

USDCAD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
How and When to Enter Day Trades & Swing Trade For Maximum Gains Feb 11, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Another interesting session for stocks and commodities and it allows me to share a day trading secret with you as well. This secret not only is a gold mine for day traders but it also helps with…
2020 – A Close Look At What To Expect Feb 11, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders.com Quite a bit has changed in the global markets and future expectations over the past 4+ weeks.  Q4 2019 ended with a bang.  US/China Trade Deal, US signing the USMCA Continental Free Trade Agreement, BREXIT and now the…
Toward Virus Crossroads? Feb 11, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock      In the coming days, new confirmed cases of the virus outbreak will continue to rise. Nevertheless, there may be some possible signs of steadying in China. With the new coronavirus - the 2019 novel coronavirus acute…