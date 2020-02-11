How and When to Enter Day Trades & Swing Trade For Maximum Gains

By TheTechnicalTraders – Another interesting session for stocks and commodities and it allows me to share a day trading secret with you as well. This secret not only is a gold mine for day traders but it also helps with timing your entry and exits as a swing trader.

Today stocks opened lower and during pre-market hours it was looking really bearish, but once the 9:30 opening bell rang buyers flooded the market and drove the prices higher all session forming the typical intraday price action that happens during strong trending days.

I did a video on this year ago which I’ll share the link but take a look at today’s intraday price action, then watch this video as its a day traders DREAM – FREE MONEY!

TODAYS SP500 INDEX CHART:

NORMAL INTRADAY PRICE TENDS DURING STRONG MARKETS

Chris Vermeulen

TheTechnicalTraders.com

