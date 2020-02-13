HK50 Analysis: Improving data bullish for HK50

By IFCMarkets
Improving data bullish for HK50
Hong Kong’s economic data in the last week were better than expected: private sector contraction was slower than expected in January, and foreign reserves rose more than expected. While the January reading of purchasing managers index was below 50 again, indicating contraction in the private sector, it was higher than expected: 46.8 instead of 45.2. Though indicating contraction again, the positive factor was the reading was higher than the value of 42.1 registered for the previous month, meaning a slowing of contraction in private sector activities. Another positive development was increase in foreign reserves to $445.9 billion from $441.3 billion. Improving data are bullish for HK50. The positive readings are welcome change after GDP advance report indicating economy contraction speeded up in the fourth quarter of 2019. And following the disappointing GDP report was the December retail sales report, indicating sales continued to fall albeit at slightly slower rate: 21% over year after 25.5% in November. Further deterioration of Hong Kong economic performance is a downside risk.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 27915.8
|Stop loss
|Below 27075.5
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter