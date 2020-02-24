Healthcare Firm Changes Name to Reflect Digital Health and Telemedicine Focus

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 02/21/2020

Premier Health Group announced that it changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc., and trading under the symbol DOC will begin Feb. 24.

In a news release, Vancouver, B.C.-based Premier Health Group Inc. (PHGI:CSE; PHGRF:OTCQB; 6PH:FSE), which is engaged in “delivering quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI),” advised that “pursuant to a directors’ resolution, it has changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc.”

The company’s stock trading symbol will be changed to DOC and it is expected that the common shares will commence trading under the new name CloudMD Software & Services Inc. on or about Monday, February 24, 2020.

“We are excited to be announcing our name change to reflect the Company’s strategic focus on increasing our digital health and telemedicine based revenue,” said Essam Hamza, M.D., CEO of Premier Health.

“With the recent launch of our direct to consumer telemedicine app, CloudMD, we are focused on getting the over 5 million patients in BC access to the care they need, when they need it. Leveraging the latest developments in technologies like 5G, the days of waiting weeks for a doctor’s appointment or rushing to an emergency room during a viral outbreak like the coronavirus are quickly disappearing,” added Dr. Hamza.

The company stated that it currently has a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics with over 3,000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients and is endeavoring to digitize the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer.

( Companies Mentioned: PHGI:CSE; PHGRF:OTCQB; 6PH:FSE,

)