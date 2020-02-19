19 Feb

GBPSEK Analysis: Preparing for the publication of data on inflation

February 19, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Preparing for the publication of data on inflation

A negative factor for the Swedish krona is the increase in unemployment in Sweden to 7.5% in January 2020 from 6% in December last year. This indicator reached the high since March 2019. This reduces the likelihood of a rate hike by the Swedish Central Bank (Riksbank) at the next meeting on April 28. Now the rate is equal to zero. Meanwhile, in December, inflation in Sweden reached 1.8% year over year and approached the target level of 2%. On Wednesday, February 19, inflation data for January will be released both in Sweden and in Britain, which may affect the exchange rate of the GBPSEK. In December, inflation in Britain was 1.3% at the rate of the Bank of England + 0.75%. The British pound shows an uptrend after the recent appointment of Britain’s new finance minister Rishi Sunak. Investors believe that his budget program will support economic growth.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
MA(200) Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 12.75
Stop loss Below 12.25

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Forex and Currency News
Is The Technology Sector Setting Up For A Crash? Part II Feb 18, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders.com In the first section of this article, we highlighted three key components/charts illustrating why the “rally to the peak” is very likely a result of a continued Capital Shift away from risk and into the US stock market…
Responsible and sustainable investing the ‘new norm in less than five years’ Feb 18, 2020 - By George Prior - Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing will be “the new norm in less than five years”, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial services and advisory organizations. The bold prediction from Nigel…
Oil-rich economies will be hit the most in the next 10 years – the harder they fall Feb 17, 2020 - By ForexNewsNow While the world faces consequences of global warming, the oil-rich economies are facing great threats in the coming 10 years. As the countries depend on natural resources so much, in case of any crisis, their economies could face…