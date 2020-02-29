Gambia cuts rate 50 bps, inflation seen trending lower

By CentralBankNews.info

Gambia’s central bank lowered its policy rate by 50 basis points to 12.0 percent, its fifth rate cut since May 2017, saying it expects inflation to trend lower despite the risks from “the domestic food supply situation in light of the poor harvest, impact of the outbreak of the Coronavirus on food supply chains and the uncertainty surrounding global food prices.”

The Central Bank of The Gambia, which has been in a monetary easing cycle in the last three years, added high public debt also poses a significant risk to the country’s economy.

Gambia’s central bank has cut its rate by a total of 1,100 basis points since May 2017, most recently in February 2019, as inflation has decelerated sharply since hitting almost 9 percent in January 2017, pushed up by a fall in the delasi’s exchange rate.

A more stable exchange rate since October 2018 has helped curb inflation though the delasi took a hit last year after travel company Thomas Cook, which accounted for about 40 percent of tourists to the country, collapsed in September 2019.

Gambia’s headline inflation rate eased slightly to 7.4 percent in January from 7.7 percent in November and December but was still higher than 6.08 percent a year ago, the central bank said.

“The Committee is of the view that headline inflation will continue to trend downwards in the near-term, premised on the continued stability of the exchange rate and the well-anchored inflation expectations,” the central bank said.

While the policy rate was cut 50 basis points, the central bank raised the interest rate on its standing deposit facility by 50 points to 3.0 percent and cut the rate on its standing lending facility to 13.0 percent from 13.50 percent.

Gambia’s economy grew 6.5 percent in 2018, and growth in 2019 and 2020 is projected at 6.0 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively, mainly due to strong growth in the services sector, in particular tourism, trade, financial services and insurance, and telecommunication.

Earlier this month staff from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sealed an agreement with Gambia that underpins the country’s request for a 3-year, US$48 million extended credit facility that will support a restructuring of its external debt.

IMF estimated Gambia’s economy grew 6 percent in 2019, despite the temporary drop in tourist arrivals in November following the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook and much lower agricultural output due to erratic rainfall.

“The strong performance reflected The Gambia’s gaining competitiveness as a tourist destination, strong private sector consumption and investment supported by foreign exchange inflows, greater availability of credit and much-improved reliability of electricity and water supply,” IMF said.

It added sound macroeconomic policies will underpin the prospects for sustained economic growth, a strengthening of foreign exchange buffers and inflation moderating from an average of 7.1 percent in 20-19 to the central bank’s target of 5 percent.

IMF also said Gambia’s fiscal deficit had declined to around 81 percent of gross domestic product in 2019 from nearly 87 percent in 2018.

Gambia’s dalasi has firmed this year, although it has eased in the last week as most other currencies, and was trading at 51.0 to the U.S. dollar today, up 0.6 percent this year.



The Central Bank of The Gambia issued the following press release: