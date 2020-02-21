Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 21.02.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After updating the low at 1.0777 and returning to 1.0814, EURUSD has broken 1.0797 once again; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, today the pair may test 1.0797 from below and then start a new growth to reach 1.0769. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards to return to 1.0797.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has reached 1.2848; right now, it is trading to break the descending channel to the upside. Possibly, the pair may correct towards 1.2925 and then start a new decline with the target at 1.2825.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9834. The main scenario implies that the pair may fall towards 0.9830 and then grow to reach 0.9851. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the instrument may correct towards 0.9800; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9860.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is moving upwards. Possibly, the pair may grow to reach 112.44. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 111.11.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.6600; right now. it is consolidating near the lows. Today, the pair may grow to break 0.6626 and then continue the correction towards 0.6684.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is moving upwards to reach 64.50. After that, the instrument may resume trading inside the downtrend with the first target at 63.68.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is consolidating inside Triangle. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 1.3286 and then form a new descending structure to reach 1.3203. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.3245.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is moving upwards; it has already broken 1625.98. Possibly, the pair may fall to reach 1613.45 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1633.58.





BRENT

Brent has completed the ascending structure at 59.99; right now. it is correcting towards 58.50. After that, the instrument may resume trading inside the uptrend with the target at 60.60.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is consolidating around 9588.00. Possibly, today the pair may correct to reach 9790.00 and then start a new decline to break 9315.00. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 8900.00.

