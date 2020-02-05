Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 05.02.2020 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDRUB, USDCAD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming another consolidation range above 1.1045, EURUSD has broken it to the downside. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure towards 1.1030 and then start another growth to reach 1.1065.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.2980 to the downside and reaching 1.2940, GBPUSD has formed a new ascending impulse towards 1.3045; right now, it is consolidating above 1.3000. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume moving downwards to reach 1.2960; if to the upside – start a new growth towards 1.3090.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After forming another consolidation range around 0.9666, USDCHF has broken it upwards. Today, the pair may continue growing to reach 0.9705 and then resume trading inside the downtrend with the target at 0.9666.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After reaching 108.90 and forming one more consolidation range, USDJPY has broken it upwards. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 109.57. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to test 108.90 from above.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating above 0.6730. Today, the pair may grow to reach 0.6755 and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6730. After that, the instrument may start a new growth towards 0.6780.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is moving downwards. Possibly, today the pair may reach 62.80 and then form one more ascending structure towards 63.34. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 62.60.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is consolidating above 1.3267. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1.3309. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 1.3216.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is moving downwards. Today, the pair may consolidate around 1558.90. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may reach 1538.45 and then start another correction to reach 1558.95. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the target at 1524.50.





BRENT

Brent is consolidating around 54.50. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 53.60 and then resume growing to return to 54.50. Later, the market may form a new descending impulse to update 53.20 and then start another growth with the first target at 56.75.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is consolidating around 9300.00; right now, it is falling to reach 9000.00 and may later grow to return to 9300.00, thus forming a new consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume moving upwards to reach 10044.00; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 8500.00.

