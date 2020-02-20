Egypt maintains rates to achieve inflation target

By CentralBankNews.info

Egypt’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive month, saying it had lowered its rates by 350 basis points during the second half of last year and keeping them steady remains consistent with achieving its inflation target and supporting lower inflation in the medium term.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) left its overnight deposit rate, the overnight lending rate, the rate of the main operation and the discount rate steady at 12.25 percent, 13.25 percent, 12.75 percent and 12.75 percent, respectively.

The decision to maintain rates was expected by roughly half of analysts’ surveyed as CBE was not considered to be in any rush to lower rates while inflation is picking up.

CBE has cut its rate six times and by a total of 650 basis points since February 2018, including four cuts of 450 basis points in 2019. From August through November the rate was cut 350 points.

Egypt’s headline inflation inched up to 7.2 percent in January from 7.1 percent in December, mainly due to higher food prices such as poultry and fresh vegetables, while core inflation rose to 2.7 percent from 2.4 percent.

Despite this recent uptick, inflation still remains well below CBE’s target of 9.0 percent, plus/minus 3 percentage points, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

CBE said its monetary policy was still supporting private domestic demand, which has outpaced exports as the main driver of economic activity in the first three quarters of last year, driven by growth in private investments.

Egypt was hit hard by the Arab Spring in 2011, which ended Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule, as it scared off tourists and foreign investors, resulting in a persistent shortage of foreign currency.

But helped by the appointment of Tarek Amer as CBE governor in November 2015 – he reformed the banking system and the foreign exchange market – and a 2016 agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Egypt’s economy has rebounded.

Egypt’s gross domestic product grew an annual 5.6 percent in the third quarter of last year, slightly down from 5.7 percent in the second quarter but up from 5.5 percent in the year ago quarter.

“However, disruptions to global economic activity following the recent coronavirus outbreak could weigh on the global economic outlook, at least in the near term,” CBE said, adding oil prices have declined from lower demand but still remain volatile due to geopolitical risks.

Since January last year the Egyptian pound has steadily appreciated, with its rise accelerating this month.