Covid-19 Coronavirus Is Still in the Spotlight

by JustForex

The US dollar has been declining against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index (#DX) closed yesterday in the red zone (-0.39%). New cases of coronavirus have become known. On Wednesday, Asia reported hundreds of new cases of coronavirus infection, including the first infected US military. The US is worried that such a spread of coronavirus will soon lead to a pandemic.

Meanwhile, the United States is pleased with the measures taken by China as part of the first phase of their trade agreement. According to the agreement, China should increase its purchases of US agricultural products by $200 billion over 2 years compared to the level of 2017. At the same time, in the statement by US officials, it does not mention that the Chinese economy is currently experiencing difficulties due to the coronavirus.

The “black gold” prices have continued to decline. At the moment, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $49.40 mark per barrel. At 17:30 (GMT+2:00), crude oil inventories will be published.

Market indicators

Yesterday, there were aggressive sales in the US stock market: #SPY (-3.03%), #DIA (-3.17%), #QQQ (-2.72%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield has not changed. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 1.35-1.36%.

The Economic News Feed for 26.02.2020:

– New home sales in the US at 17:00 (GMT+2:00).

