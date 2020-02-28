Company Reports Drilling Is Progressing at Nevada Gold Property

By The Gold Report – Source: Streetwise Reports 02/26/2020

Goldcliff Resource announced that it has released its management discussion and analysis.

In a news release, Goldcliff Resource Corp. (GCN:TSX.V; GCFFF:OTCBB) President George Sanders reported that “the company recently filed its Annual Audited Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis.”

“Of primary significance is the acquisition of the Nevada Rand gold property in Mineral County, Nevada, the financing of that acquisition and follow on exploration programs and the disposition of the lease on the Wilson patented claims in Lyon County, Nevada,” commented Sanders.

The company stated in the notice that “drilling at Nevada Rand is progressing well. Goldcliff’s geological management team and our drill contractors have been very patient and diligent with drilling in the highly altered and fractured setting which hosts the historic high grade silver and gold mineralization.”

The company stated that it plans to release a summary of drilling activity upon completion of drilling.

