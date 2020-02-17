17 Feb

BRENT Analysis: Investors overestimate possible reduction in global oil demand

February 17, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Investors overestimate the possible reduction in global oil demand

Earlier, Brent prices fell 5 weeks in a row, as the coronavirus infection and its subsequent quarantine reduced oil demand in China. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated the decline in global demand by only 435 thousand barrels per day in the first quarter of 2020. This is not that much amid world consumption of about 101 million barrels per day. Let us note that even if demand falls, OPEC and independent oil producers are ready to cut production by 600 thousand barrels per day. This will be an additional volume to the already existing production limit of 1.7 million barrels per day. The World Health Organization said that an increase in the number of infected people with coronavirus in China is due to a change in methods of calculation and may not be a sign of deterioration of the situation.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Buy
Fractals Buy
MA(200) Neutral
Bollinger Bands Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 57.5
Stop loss Below 53.2

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Energy Financial News
Oil-rich economies will be hit the most in the next 10 years – the harder they fall Feb 17, 2020 - By ForexNewsNow While the world faces consequences of global warming, the oil-rich economies are facing great threats in the coming 10 years. As the countries depend on natural resources so much, in case of any crisis, their economies could face…
The Strange War with WHO’s battle Against COVID-19 Feb 17, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - In the past few weeks, countries outside China did not send adequate case reports to WHO in time, while media suffered an ‘infodemic.’ Instead of battling COVID-19, WHO and its chief were targeted. Currently, the greatest…
The Argument in Favor of Prospect Generators Feb 17, 2020 - By The Gold Report - Source: Maurice Jackson for Streetwise Reports   02/16/2020 Maurice Jackson of Proven and Probable talks with Rick Rule of Sprott USA and John-Mark Staude of Riverside Resources about the investment promise of project generators. Maurice Jackson:…