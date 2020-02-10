Biopharma Has Three 2020 Shots on Goal in Pediatric Liver Diseases

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 02/08/2020

The events in that trio are presented in a ROTH Capital Partners report.

In a Feb. 3 research note, ROTH Capital Partners analyst Yasmeen Rahimi reported that Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO:NASDAQ) plans to launch three clinical trials this year in the same number of pediatric liver indications, thus making its 2020 “pivotal” and “catalyst rich.”

ROTH’s target price on Albireo is $75 per share, and the share price is about $23.47.

Rahimi went on to note what the U.S.-based biopharma’s imminent three studies are and when they are likely to start.

Albireo’s clinical program with the most imminent readout, expected in mid-2020, is its PEDFIC 1 Phase 3 trial of odevixibat at a low dose and a high dose (40 and 120 micrograms per kilogram per day, respectively) in pediatric patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) 1 and 2. Only one more patient is needed for enrollment to be completed. Accordingly, “potential approval and launch of odevixibat are within sight, which are anticipated in in H2/21,” noted Rahimi.

Another data readout expected in mid-2020 is from the Phase 2 study of a different therapeutic, elobixibat, in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, in adults.

Two, now with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, Albireo is about to launch a pivotal trial in biliary atresia, a rare pediatric liver disease, in H1/20. The study will be double blind and placebo controlled and enroll 200 patients at 70 locations around the world. Patients will be required to have undergone the Kasai surgical procedure and, thus, be newborns under 90 days old. They will be administered 120 micrograms per kilogram of odevixibat once daily. The trial’s primary endpoint will be survival with native liver after two years of odevixibat therapy. Albireo has the funding necessary to conduct this trial that will cost an estimated tens of millions of dollars.

Three, Albireo aims to commence a pivotal trial in Alagille syndrome by year-end 2020. The next step is meeting with the FDA in Q1/20 to finalize the study design.

“Albireo has made it loud and clear that 2020 is the year of execution and advancing all of its assets forward in the clinic,” wrote Rahimi.

ROTH has a Buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company.

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

Disclosures from ROTH Capital Partners, Albireo Pharma Inc., Company Note, February 3, 2020

Regulation Analyst Certification (“Reg AC”): The research analyst primarily responsible for the content of this report certifies the following under Reg AC: I hereby certify that all views expressed in this report accurately reflect my personal views about the subject company or companies and its or their securities. I also certify that no part of my compensation was, is or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed in this report.

ROTH makes a market in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. and as such, buys and sells from customers on a principal basis.

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. may be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Penny Stock Rules, which may set forth sales practice requirements for certain low-priced securities.

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC expects to receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking or other business relationships with the covered companies mentioned in this report in the next three months.

