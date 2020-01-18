Washington Politicians Point Fingers; Debt/Dollar Debacle Continues; Guy Christopher’s Posthumous Wisdom on Estate Planning and Personal Responsibility

By Money Metals News Service

Coming up we’ll hear an encore of a wonderful interview with Guy Christopher, who wrote many popular columns for MoneyMetals.com before his passing. Throughout his time at Money Metals, Guy would often enlighten us as only he could, sharing his insights through his wonderful articles on our website, and we often had the privilege of discussing some of those stories with him here during our weekly podcasts.

In the conversation you will hear in just a bit I spoke with Guy on the topic of personal responsibility, estate planning, and making sure you don’t leave your loved ones with a financial nightmare and an unwelcome scavenger hunt. Some timeless wisdom from the late Guy Christopher, coming up after this week’s market update.

A big week on Wall Street, and a bigger week in Washington, have given us relatively quiet trading in gold and silver markets.

For the week, gold is down 0.4% to bring spot prices to $1,558 an ounce. Silver shows a weekly loss of 0.9% to trade at $18.02. The gold and silver mining stocks appear to have put in a near-term bottom. They rallied mid-week, so perhaps bullion will soon follow suit.

Turning to the platinum group metals, they are showing some real strength once again. Platinum prices look higher by 4.3% since last Friday’s close to come in at $1,025 per ounce.

Meanwhile, palladium continues to defy the odds and is surging here today and keeps breaking record after record. As of this Friday morning recording the white metal is up over $200, and that’s just in today’s trading and it now sports a price tag of $2,533 per ounce thanks to this week’s $407 or 19.1% gain. You heard that right, 19.1%. The massive price advance is due to lease rates spiking once again in the futures market, indicating a serious supply shortage for the industrial metal.

As the metals markets diverged, the S&P 500 surged to a new record high on Thursday. Stock market investors celebrated the passage of two big trade deals – a Phase One trade agreement with China and the USCMA pact with Canada and Mexico.

Democrats were completely upstaged after trying to make a show of delivering Articles of Impeachment to the U.S. Senate. Despite the mainstream media’s hyping of new Russian and Ukrainian conspiracy theories, the public seems to have lost interest in the entire charade. Everyone knows – and has known from the beginning – that it will end in President Donald Trump’s acquittal.

Meanwhile, CNN and the Democrats put on a debate that turned into an embarrassment for everyone involved. The party elites are trying to knock off Bernie Sanders, and their efforts are backfiring. He continues to surge ahead of Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. But the 78-year-old socialist is now facing accusations of being insufficiently “woke” on race and gender issues.

The party has historically weaponized identity politics against Republicans with great success. Now without a charismatic figure like Barack Obama to unify the various grievance groups, they are turning on each other.

This is all great news for Donald Trump, of course. The smart money is now betting on President Trump to cruise to re-election in November.

But if the Democrats nominate Bernie Sanders, that doesn’t mean investors can relax. There is a chance – a non-zero chance, anyway – that a black swan event or a change in social mood could propel him to an upset victory. That would likely cause a severe sell-off in stocks and a surge in safe-haven buying of gold.

Regardless of who wins, government spending and deficits will continue to grow – as will unpayable entitlement promises. It’s a bipartisan problem with no solution in sight.

On Monday the Treasury Department announced the federal budget deficit is running 11.8% higher compared to last year. Officials now expect to record a deficit in excess of a trillion dollars this year – and for many years to come.

News Anchor #3: In a trillion dollar hole. The federal government’s budget deficit was released Monday by the treasury department. According to the data the government spent 1 trillion more than it took in during 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 is showing some similar signs. From October through December military spending and healthcare costs caused the deficit disorder 12% over the previous year.

Rising deficits mean the government will need a rising currency supply. That means a likely roll out of various bond buying and QE type programs by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed has already committed several hundred billion dollars to Treasury bill and repo markets over the past few months. According to the Wall Street Journal, the central bank is now considering a new tool to intervene even more deeply into overnight lending markets. Essentially it would involve pumping in more liquidity through hedge funds – yes, hedge funds.

Incredibly, all we hear is silence from Democrats who are supposed to be against helping Wall Street get richer at our expense. And on the other side, all we hear is silence from Republicans who are supposed to be against more interventions by unaccountable central planners.

The truth is that both sides are as addicted to inflationary stimulus from the Fed as Wall Street and the big banks are.

The steady inflationary pressures ahead should be enough to produce modest gains for precious metals markets. At some point if the fear trade kicks in over inflation, or national insolvency, or a socialist President, or a financial crisis on Wall Street, then gold and silver can be expected to deliver very outsized gains.

And now, we’ll pay tribute to our late friend Guy Christopher, who during his time with us here on earth lived quite a life. He was a member of the 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War and later worked as a stock broker, investigative journalist, and published author. All of this real-world experience combined with his communication skills helped him provide our readers and customers with some really great insights over the years. Thousands of readers enjoyed and often commented on his writings at MoneyMetals.com.

Today we’ll replay a conversation I had with Guy on a very important topic. The interview begins with a question about an article he wrote several years ago titled You Worked to Have It… Now Work to Keep It, a piece about how many Americans, who may have been thoughtful and diligent when it comes to accumulating some wealth, are often totally neglectful when it comes to protecting it. As we start out this interview, I asked Guy to address the question about why so many people regularly overlook having this important conversation.

Guy Christopher: Well, I think folks don’t like to talk about, or think about, dying and so they don’t pay a whole lot of attention to it. We have research from some pretty high powered research firms that show more than half of the United States citizens have no will or no legal trust, and really haven’t made a great many plans for taking care of their estates. Which can be complicated as gold and silver. That’s very often left at the bottom of the ladder when it comes time to explain things to family. You and I both know that very often family members don’t have any idea what your interests in gold and silver really are. They don’t understand it and that’s too bad, but that’s the way it is. When you’re trying to pass on gold and silver inheritances to family members, or to friends, they may be sitting there staring at a great deal of wealth, and they’re not sure how to handle it. I think it’s one of those things that we all have to face, some of us do a little better job of it than others. I think it starts with going to an attorney, and sitting down and saying, “What do I need to protect my estate for my children or my … and my family?”

Mike Gleason: Talking about precious metals specifically there. I can tell you from experience we often hear from heirs who just had a loved one pass, and they immediately just want to get rid of the gold and silver that grandpa, or grandma had there. They say, “What the heck are we going to do with this? Yeah, let’s just get rid of it right away.” So those conversations are often not happening between individuals and their heirs, and they don’t even understand the importance of owning gold and silver, and they want to get rid of it like a hot potato. I’m sure you’ve seen that sort of thing.

Guy Christopher: I have seen it, Mike. The example you just provided is excellent. When folks, first of all, families very often don’t agree with how to divvy up the remains of an estate unless there’s a will, and unless there are written instructions and legal instructions. I have personally seen families who have had great difficulties individually with each other, trying to decide what to do with this valuable, or that asset, or that keep sake. Certainly something, which is unfortunately as mysterious as gold and silver can be to some people. Unfortunately, those things are often left with estate matters, and like you said, folks call and say, “Hey, what’s this dollar amount?” They really don’t know what they have in their hands, and they just want to turn it into cash and move on.

So that’s unfortunate. I think that if you are a gold and silver owner, if you believe that you’re acquiring real wealth through gold and silver, and that it is a great way to save, and a great insurance policy, then I think it’s necessary, its incumbent upon you to try to explain to close family members, to close friends, what this is and why you have it, and what they should be thinking of doing with it. You don’t want to put your business on the streets too much, we’ve written articles about that. You can do these instructions legally, in a will, or you can do them in a letter to your family… just explaining, “Look, I believe in this stuff, and I want you to believe in it too”. I think that it’s just as necessary to have written instructions for gold and silver as it is to have for a real estate, or any other valuables you may own.

The reason you’ve got to that is because nobody else is going to do it for you. You and I both know there are a lot of folks out there who will take advantage of people who are suddenly given a handful of gold, or a bag full of silver. There are folks out there who can easily take advantage of your heirs, your grandchildren, your children, your wife, your husband, who don’t really understand what it is you have and why you have it. So I think that just leaving some written instructions … You’re not really spreading your business around on the street that way. You’re leaving written instructions with trusted people to say, “This is why I have this and this is why you should value it.” I think folks really appreciate that. Losing a loved one, we’ve all been there. Losing a loved one is a terrible thing to go through. You have enough on your mind, really, between funeral arrangements and just the grieving process. You have enough on your mind without also worrying about, “Hey, what’s this stuff worth in dollars?” First things first, you have your grieving to do, and then you also have business to take care of, and that’s always the case. I think it’s just helpful for your heirs, for your children, to have something that says, “This is why I had that and this why you should value it.”

Mike Gleason: Now, I know many precious metals investors are hiding them somewhere in their home, which is a great idea as it may deter theft if you’re unfortunate enough to have a break in. But it could also be problematic for your heirs after you pass. What advice to you have for people there? That’s something else you do have to keep in mind.

Guy Christopher: Absolutely, it’s a great idea to have your metals put away privately and secretly, but not so secretly that no one will ever find them. In the article we just published, we talk about the true story of a fellow. I knew the fellow, or know him, he’s still living, who was very secretive about his belongings. He lived in a very big house, many, many rooms, long hallways. His two daughters were grown. His two daughters visited once in a while, but they didn’t really hang out and explore the house that they grew up in. It was months and months and months before those children of his were able to come to grips with the fact that they didn’t know where anything was. There may be a great deal of wealth on that property, that may never be found. It may not be found for 200 years. We just don’t know, because there were no written instructions.

Those kinds of stories are repeated over, and over, and over. They’re unfortunate. They are preventable, but still in all when folks don’t take the time to think ahead, then they are really doing their loved ones a big disservice, because they haven’t taken the time to say to themselves, “I need to write down some things,” like the combination to the safe. I can’t imagine a worse situation than knowing your dad, or your mom, or someone has a safe, and you have to go find a safe hacker to get it open because there’s no combination written down anywhere, and nobody knows how to get into it. That’s a problem that a grieving family shouldn’t have to have. It’s just one example of the kinds of things you can do now to ensure that you can take care of yourself, and if you’re not around, you can take care of your family.

Mike Gleason: I know in the case of your acquaintance there, I’m sure there’s probably some real piling up medical bills, based on his condition. So having access to those precious metals that his daughters can’t find, I’m sure would be very helpful in covering some of those costs. Yeah, it’s very important, of course, to leave instructions.

Now, we’re are talking about people here that have already bought some precious metals. Those that haven’t yet, what would you say to the person who is still hesitating to make his, or her, first purchase of precious metals? Prices are down, it seems like a good time to act, but some may be afraid prices will go even lower. What do you have to say to that person?

Guy Christopher: That’s so true. I’ve noticed prices dropping, and I’ve also noticed the folks I know who are buying are the old timers who are committed to gold and silver, who believe in gold and silver, who understand gold and silver. Not so much the newcomers, the newbies, the folks who are just now looking around and saying, “What’s that gold and silver stuff all about?” The buying has been primarily, at least as far as I know, by those folks who are already acquainted with it. The problem we have, and we’ve written about this before, and it’s been written many times at Money Metals, not just by me. The problem we have is a matter of media and education. The government doesn’t like you owning gold and silver. The government would prefer you have either cash or digital money, that gets us down the road into the weeds and war on cash, but it’s very real.

The government would prefer that you just forget all about gold and silver, and they have been very masterful at brainwashing Americans into believing that gold and silver are not real money. You and I know that gold and silver are currencies. We know that they are representations of wealth. The government knows they are real money, and the government knows they are representations of real wealth, but the government would prefer you not know that. The government would prefer you have debt as your money, which is exactly what the treasury bond, exactly what a U.S … one dollar, ten dollar, five dollar, fifty dollar bill is. It’s a note, it’s debt. It’s not real wealth, it’s just a representation of debt. And people have used this debt, they use these I.O.U’s as real money. They begin to think of these I.O.U’s as real wealth, and you and I know they’re not.

So the real problem we have here is that the government has been quite successful, over the past seven or eight decades, ever since FDR’s gold grab in the 1930’s, the government has been very successful in drumming gold and silver out of the American psyche. The last phase of that was probably 1965, when the government stopped putting silver in American coins, and gave us the mystery metal that we use today. I don’t know what’s in a 25 cent piece, I think there’s some copper, and some tin and maybe some zinc, I don’t know. Then, in 1982 they stopped putting copper in pennies. The government has tried to get away from precious metals as wealth. They’ve done that so that the rest of us will think of debt as money, as wealth, as currency.

The reason that it’s so hard to get new people involved is because they are, I hate to say the word again, but they are largely brainwashed into believing that real money is a digital message on a smart phone. That real money is an account statement from your bank. When, in fact, that’s not real money, that’s just a representation of debt. It’s too bad that more people don’t have the educated instincts to begin looking hard at what’s going on. If you look around the world, last few days we’ve had China jump in with both feet in what Jim Rickards calls, the currency wars. We’ve had stock markets up and down 200, 300, points per day, up 300, 200, points per day down. A lot of turmoil there. We’ve had trade wars, which we hear about in the news all the time. Different nations are trying to get a hand up, a leg up, on other nations in trade wars. There is every evidence that the economic system around the world is unraveling. And as it unravels, debt is going to be exposed as a serious, serious flaw in global economic matters. And the antidote to that flaw is, of course, precious metals.

Mike Gleason: Yeah, you certainly can’t be on an upward trajectory endlessly towards more and more debt without there being some sort of coming moment when it all comes crashing down. It’s just inevitable. It’s really just physics when you get down to it.

All of this does get back to education, as you hit on a moment ago, and it’s definitely one of our missions here, which of course you play a big role in. In one of those topics we’ve covered extensively this year, you alluded to it earlier, is the war on cash. We’ve talk about it many times here on the podcast, and in a lot of our articles, which many of them you’ve been responsible for, of course. Now, you wrote a great piece a few months back and I wanted to have you comment on that a bit. In your article titled FDIC Plots a Bank Heist Involving Your Account you wrote:

Court cases have upheld for decades that putting your money in savings, a C.D, or other bank products, means you’ve become an unsecured creditor. Your deposit is actually an unsecured loan to the bank, with all the problems of counterparty risk. Instead of being presented with collateral, you get an I.O.U, that pays a penitence in interest, or in many cases, nothing. A busted bank doesn’t have to return your principle deposits, unlike when YOU are the borrower and THE BANK is the lender. The bank didn’t tender you a lawyer-ed up promissory note, or offer you a lean on its assets. Legally speaking, you may as well have handed your money to a stranger in the alley. Unsecured creditor, means just what it says. No security.

Talk about this, because many people may not even be aware that this is how it works.

Guy Christopher: Mike, again, that’s just part in parcel of the lack of education and the extreme success the government, aided by its lapdog media, the government and the media have successfully erased the notion that we have to actually protect and fight for what we believe is right. Yes, when you put your money in the bank … and I didn’t know this when I was a young man, it took me a while to discover it. Most people don’t know that when you put your money in the bank, it’s the banks money at that point. Your money is listed as a debt from the bank to you. If the bank can’t pay you back, then you lose, which is why we have FDIC insurance, for what it’s worth. FDIC insurance came along because banks were going busted in the 1930’s, thanks to the Great Depression.

As those banks went out of business, farms failed, businesses failed, families failed. The government said, “Well, let’s throw some insurance on there.” Well, that FDIC insurance is largely worthless for two reasons. Number one, there’s not enough to pay for the trillions of dollars that are in banking accounts, savings, C.D’s, and what have you. And the other problem is that the FDIC can change the rules anytime it wants, as we wrote in that article. The FDIC can change, and probably will change, the rules anytime it wants to lower insurance rates or insurance limits, which are now supposedly $250,000 per account. They can change those rules anytime they want to make your deposits largely un-insurable, or worthless.

In Greece, we have some rumblings of capital controls, a war on cash. Banks closing, ATM’s giving out just sixty euros per day, because the banks were going bust. Billions of euros were leaving Greece as the latest Greek bailout came through. And the opposite of the bailout is the bail in. The bail in is simply, if your money’s in the bank, that’s the money we’ll take to save the bank. The thing to remember about bail ins, they are not designed to save you, your family, your way of life. They are designed to save the bank. The banks are what’s important to governments, not you, not your life, not your way of life.

Mike Gleason: Well, it’s all very troubling and sobering to think about some of that stuff, but that’s where gold and silver can provide an alternative. We’ve said it before, but it really is true, it’s a different form of cash. It’s one that you hold in your hands. It’s one that’s free from counterparty risk, and it’s definitely something that more and more people need to be thinking about as we get more and more uncertain here with the global economic environment and landscape. And also, of course, the geopolitical issues and currency wars that we’re going to be facing here over the next decade. It’s a dangerous world and we’re glad that we have somebody like you on our team to help explain it all. It’s great stuff, and I always appreciate your insights. I know our audience does as well, and I enjoy your writings, and look forward to speaking with you again down the road. Thanks very much Guy for your time.

Guy Christopher: Mike, I appreciate that, and let me say that I’m very proud of Money Metals for the educational efforts that you folks do. You folks have poured a lot of time, energy, and money into education, and I just wish more people would take advantage of it.

Mike Gleason: Well, you’re certainly a big part of that, so thanks for your efforts and the role you play in that department.

Guy Christopher: Thank you, Mike. It’s been a pleasure talking with you.