US stocks end mixed as Fed keeps rates unchanged

By IFCMarkets

Dollar strengthening intact

US stock market closed mixed on Wednesday with better than expected corporate reports offset by concerns related to China’s coronavirus outbreak. The S&P 500 inched down 0.1% to 3273.40. The Dow Jones industrial average however added 0.04% to 28734.45. Nasdaq edged up 0.06% to 9275.16. The dollar strengthening accelerated as Fed kept rates unchanged, with Powell saying financial stability risks ‘are moderate overall’. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% to 98.05 and is higher currently. Futures on stock indexes point to lower openings today.

CAC 40 led European indexes recovery

European stocks ended higher on Wednesday as Chinese coronavirus epidemic worries subsided. EUR/USD joined GBP/USD’s continued decline with both pairs lower currently. The Stoxx Europe 600 ended up 0.5% led by industrial shares. Germany’s DAX 30 advanced 0.2% to 13345. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5% as French consumer confidence rose unexpectedly in January while UK’s FTSE 100 added 0.04% to 7483.57.

Hang Seng leads Asian indexes slump

Asian stock indices are solidly lower today as coronovirus epidemic expands in China. Nikkei fell 1.7% to 22977.75 as yen climb against the dollar continued. Markets in mainland China are closed for Lunar New Year holiday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is 2.6% lower. Australia’s All Ordinaries Index lost 0.3% with Australian dollar decline against the greenback intact.

Saudi Aramco shares move in synch with Brent drop

Brent futures prices are resuming declines today. Prices rebounded on Wednesday despite EIA report US crude oil inventories rose by bigger than expected 3.5 million barrels last week: March Brent added 0.5% to $59.81 on Wednesday. Shares of Saudi Aramco are down currently 0.6% to 34.20 riyals per share. Saudi oil official said Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a missile attack on Saudi Aramco, but all projectiles were intercepted before they could hit their target in the southern Jazan region.

Gold rises despite Dollar strengthening

Gold prices are extending gains while dollar inches up. The price of an ounce of gold for February delivery rose to $1,569.90 Wednesday.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.