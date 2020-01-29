UK Future Is in the Focus of Attention

by JustForex

The US dollar did not change a lot against the basket of major currencies during yesterday’s trading session. The dollar index (#DX) closed in the green zone (+0.02%). On Wednesday, the Hong Kong government announced that it would limit transportation from the continent to prevent further spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the United States and Great Britain have advised their residents to avoid all trips to China.

Today, the European Parliament should ratify the agreement on Britain’s exit from the EU. Negotiations between the union and the UK on future relations should begin on March 3. Until this moment, Brussels and London will plan discussions, and determine the range of problems for discussion. Immediately after the UK officially leaves the EU, a transitional period will begin, which should end on December 31, 2020. Until that moment, Britain will remain in the European Customs Union and a single market. However, at the same time, the UK will lose membership in the European Parliament and the European Commission.

The “black gold” prices have been growing. Currently, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $54.05 mark per barrel. At 17:30 (GMT+2:00), US crude oil inventories will be published.

Market Indicators

Yesterday, there was the bullish sentiment in the US stock market: #SPY (+1.05%), #DIA (+0.68%), #QQQ (+1.54%).

The 10-year US government bonds increased. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 1.62-1.63%.

The Economic News Feed for 29.01.2020:

– Pending home sales in the US at 17:00 (GMT+2:00);

– Fed interest rate decision at 21:00 (GMT+2:00).

