The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.01.20

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.11351

Open: 1.10905

% chg. over the last day: -0.40

Day’s range: 1.10889 – 1.11024

52 wk range: 1.0879 – 1.1572

The EUR/USD currency pair is dominated by bearish sentiment. Greenback is supported by a series of optimistic economic releases from the US, which was published last week. At the moment, the trading instrument is testing a key support level of 1.10900. Mark 1.11100 is already a “mirror” resistance. The technical picture signals a further decline in the EUR / USD currency pair. We recommend opening positions from key levels.

Today the news background is calm. US financial markets will be closed due to the holiday.

Indicators signal the strength of sellers: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA.

The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, but above the signal line, which gives a weak signal to sell EUR/USD.

The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which indicates a bearish sentiment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.10900, 1.10500

Resistance levels: 1.11100, 1.11300, 1.11450

If the price consolidates below the level of 1.10900, expect a further drop toward 1.10600-1.10400.

Alternatively, the quotes could grow toward 1.11300-1.11400.