The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.01.10

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.11033

Open: 1.11020

% chg. over the last day: -0.01

Day’s range: 1.11020 – 1.11111

52 wk range: 1.0879 – 1.1572

The single currency is trading stably against the USD. EUR/USD quotes are testing local support and resistance levels at 1.10950 and 1.11200, respectively. Participants in financial markets took a wait-and-see attitude before the publication of labor statistics from the USA for December. We recommend that you pay attention to the difference between the actual and forecast values of the indicators. The trade conflict between the US and China has again come to the fore. Vice Premier Liu He will leave for the United States next week to sign the first phase of the agreement. Open positions from key levels.

At 15:30 (GMT+2:00) the US will publish a report on the labor market.

Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price is consolidating near 50 MA.

The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, but above the signal line, which gives a weak signal to sell EUR/USD.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.10950, 1.10500

Resistance levels: 1.11200, 1.11350, 1.11650

If the price consolidates below expect a fall toward 1.10600-1.10400.

Alternatively, the quotes could grow toward 1.11500-1.11700.