Texas Oilfield Services Firm ‘Well Positioned for 2020’

The Energy Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 01/29/2020

The factors contributing to the company’s status and financial expectations for this year are discussed in a Raymond James report.

In a Jan. 21 research note, Raymond James analyst Praveen Narra reported that Halliburton Co. (HAL:NYSE) is “well positioned for 2020” after “solid Q4/19 results.” North American cost cuts and international revenue growth have gotten the energy company to its current state.

As for its North American business, Halliburton shrank it to its forecasted 2020 activity levels and concentrated on more stable customers, Narra noted. These changes should significantly improve full-year utilization and lead to fewer cost absorption issues. Also, they should boost 2020 margins beyond those generated through the company’s cost saving program.

“With guidance of 95% hydraulic horsepower dedicated in Q1/20, we expect Halliburton can focus on higher-return work despite overall pricing softness,” Narra commented.

In Raymond James’ model on the Houston, Texas-based energy company, its North American revenues in 2020 drop 14% but EBIT margins rise by 40 basis points year over year (YOY). Boosting that EBIT is an expected, $450 million YOY tailwind from reduced fixed costs and lower depreciation, depletion and amortization.

Regarding international growth, Halliburton achieved double digit revenue growth in that business segment in 2019, and it is expected to continue that trend in 2020, albeit at a slower pace, Narra relayed. Raymond James anticipates a 9% YOY revenue slowdown, but even with that, Halliburton’s 2020 revenue would still will exceed that of the industry as a whole, which is expected to increase 6%.

Narra highlighted that for Halliburton, “the cost cutting and right sizing of its footprint, along with continued activity increases in international markets, should drive improvements in margins for both international and North America.”

Overall, the financial services firm expects Halliburton’s EBIT margins to rise in 2020 about 200 basis points to 8.3% due to the company capitalizing on pricing power in specific markets and starting significant projects.

Narra indicated that due to its cost cutting and capital discipline (the budgeted 2020 capex spend is down 20% YOY), Halliburton generated almost $1 billion of free cash flow in 2019 in a weak environment and should do the same in 2020.

Raymond James expects free cash flow this year will reach $1.3 billion for a 6.3% free cash flow yield at today’s prices. Most of the increase should result from capex reduction, with only about 10% coming from earnings/working capital. “Additionally, we see upside to this figure on working capital as a potential source of cash on lower inventory requirements,” added Narra.

Raymond James has a Buy rating and a $32 per share target price on Halliburton, whose stock is trading today at around $21.63 per share.

