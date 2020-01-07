Silver Update: Likely to Back Off Short Term

By The Gold Report – Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports 01/06/2020

Technical analyst Clive Maund discusses recent movements in the price of silver.

Unlike gold, which has forged ahead, there has been very little change in silver since the last update. This is not surprising because gold is stronger than silver during the earliest stages of a new bull market, while silver performs the strongest during the late stages of a bull market as investors “throw caution to the wind.”

On the 6-month chart we can see that, although it has risen incrementally over the past week, silver has started to splutter beneath the resistance level shown, with a somewhat bearish (short-term) candle appearing on Friday.

And given that the latest COT shows positions rising to extremes again by early last week, it seems likely that silver will back off some short term, which would be logical if the tension associated with the killing of the Iranian general eases somewhat. If it does it can, of course, be expected to coincide with gold dropping back from its key resistance level temporarily.

Click on chart to pop-up a larger, clearer version.

Overall though, silver’s charts continue to look positive, with the 10-year showing it starting to climb away from the second low of a giant Double Bottom, and this is especially the case because gold has already made a clear breakout from its giant multi-year base pattern. Thus, any near-term dip will be viewed as an opportunity to build positions across the sector further. Don’t forget the extraordinarily bullish long-term HUI index over gold and silver over gold charts that were included in the last update.

Clive Maund has been president of www.clivemaund.com, a successful resource sector website, since its inception in 2003. He has 30 years’ experience in technical analysis and has worked for banks, commodity brokers and stockbrokers in the City of London. He holds a Diploma in Technical Analysis from the UK Society of Technical Analysts.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of Clive Maund and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. Clive Maund is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. Streetwise Reports was not involved in the content preparation. Clive Maund was not paid by Streetwise Reports LLC for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article.

2) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

3) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

Charts and graphics provided by the author.

CliveMaund.com Disclosure:

The above represents the opinion and analysis of Mr Maund, based on data available to him, at the time of writing. Mr. Maund’s opinions are his own, and are not a recommendation or an offer to buy or sell securities. Mr. Maund is an independent analyst who receives no compensation of any kind from any groups, individuals or corporations mentioned in his reports. As trading and investing in any financial markets may involve serious risk of loss, Mr. Maund recommends that you consult with a qualified investment advisor, one licensed by appropriate regulatory agencies in your legal jurisdiction and do your own due diligence and research when making any kind of a transaction with financial ramifications. Although a qualified and experienced stock market analyst, Clive Maund is not a Registered Securities Advisor. Therefore Mr. Maund’s opinions on the market and stocks can only be construed as a solicitation to buy and sell securities when they are subject to the prior approval and endorsement of a Registered Securities Advisor operating in accordance with the appropriate regulations in your area of jurisdiction.