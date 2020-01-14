14 Jan

NZDUSD: Triple Combo Could Offer Bullish Opportunity Soon

January 14, 2020

By Orbex – The current NZDUSD structure hints to a bullish combination consisting of primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.

Wave Ⓨ looks fully completed, whereas Ⓧ is still under construction. That could be followed by wave Ⓩ.

The aforementioned scenario sees wave Ⓧ consisting of intermediate degree sub-waves (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z).

If this pattern turns out to be validated, we could see a slight decline in the minor zigzag A-B-C near the 0.659 area. That level will be 38.2% retracement of the first intervening wave Ⓧ.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The closest alternative sees the current intervening wave Ⓧ as a standard zigzag, consisting of intermediate waves (A)-(B)-(C).

This scenario would have prices sliding lower in a bearish 5-wave impulse (C) near the 0.653 area. The target would respect the 50% Fibonacci retracement when comparing sub-waves Ⓧ and Ⓨ.

By Orbex

 

Forex and Currency News Opinions
Silver Update: Analyst Sees Short-Term Pullback Before Acceleration Jan 14, 2020 - By The Gold Report - Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports   01/13/2020 Technical analyst Clive Maund charts silver's progress in comparison to gold's following recent world events. Silver's recent rally looks diminutive and stunted compared to gold's, but that's normal…
How Do I Trade Gold On MT4? Jan 14, 2020 - By Orbex - Trading gold on MetaTrader 4 is pretty easy, in terms of the practical procedure of entering and exiting the market. It’s virtually identical to trading currencies, which is why a substantial amount of Forex traders also trade/invest…
Earnings season kicks off; JP Morgan smashes estimates Jan 14, 2020 - By Lukman Otunuga, Research Analyst, ForexTime Corporate earnings season kicked off with a bang on Tuesday as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo released their fourth-quarter earnings. One would have expected lower US interest rates to impact profitability…